Nadia Nakai's joy and excitement were evident as she introduced her new boyfriend, AKA, on the second season of Young, Famous & African

Tragedy struck when AKA was tragically shot and killed outside a restaurant in Durban, leaving Nadia and fans heartbroken

Fans expressed their sadness and empathy for Nadia Nakai, highlighting the challenges she faced and the bullying she endured for her relationship with AKA

Mzansi viewers showed their sympathy towards Nadia as the rapper gushed over AKA in the premiere episode of 'Young, Famous & African', which was filmed last year.

The second season of the popular reality TV show Young, Famous & African took an unexpected turn with the introduction of rapper Nadia Nakai's new boyfriend, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known by his stage name AKA.

A smitten Nadia Nakai introduced AKA as her boyfriend on Young, Famous & African

The episode, filmed last year, showcased their budding relationship and Nadia's excitement about finding love. However, tragedy struck on 10 February when AKA was tragically shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban.

@girla_18 shared a video of the episode, saying:

"Yoh this broke my heart, Nadia was so happy yoh "

Fans were devastated after seeing the first episode of Netflix's reality show

Viewers were devastated upon seeing the footage, scores of fans sympathised with Nadia and offered words of kindness.

@basetsanaMotau_

"Aww man this is so sad. I'm gonna watch at 12pm when energy is back "

@Foxy_ka_Zwide

"Life is so unfair."

@Amymabandla

"I cried when I saw this."

@ThatgirlRopa said:

"The part where she mentions having to explain herself all the time People sympathize now but this woman was bullied daily for dating AKA ☹️"

@Naledi41079893 said:

"Yooh guys!!! "

@R_O_R_R_I tweeted:

"He loves me so nice"

Nadia Nakai: girlfriend of late AKA finds comfort and support in Forbes blended family on Mother's Day

Briefly News reported on Nakai spending time with AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes on Mother'sDay.

On Mother's Day, South African rapper AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, joined Lynn Forbes and DJ Zinhle's blended family to celebrate the special occasion.

It was a significant day for Lynn Forbes, marking her first Mother's Day without her beloved firstborn and it was also DJ Zinhle and their daughter Kairo's first Mother's Day without him.

