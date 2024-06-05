Nkosazana Daughter officially responded to the rumours that she's dating Sir Trill and Master KG

The singer said men wouldn't ask her out because she was reportedly tied to the musicians, of which she wasn't

Mzansi trolled the Amaphutha hitmaker and claimed that the cold front was making her act out of character

Mzansi dragged Nkosazana Daughter after clearing the Sir Trill and Master KG daring rumours. Images: masterkgsa, nkosazana_daughter, sir_trillsa

Nkosazana Daughter is sick and tired of people shipping her with Sir Trill and Master KG, and decided to speak up and put the rumours to rest once and for all.

Nkosazana Daughter addresses dating rumours

Nkosazana Daughter decided to finally address claims that she was involved with Sir Trill and Master KG.

This after the Amaphutha singer was rumoured to have been secretly dating Sir Trill, even giving birth to their child.

Not only that, but she was later tied to Master KG after they collaborated on several songs including Keneilwe, of which their chemistry raised suspicion among fans.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nkosazana Daughter said she was tired of the rumours, saying even men are hesitant to ask her out. Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a screenshot of one of the posts:

"You guys are so boring; now men won't ask me out because 'She's dating Sir Trill and Master KG.' I'm not! Zinja, stop that nonsense; it's annoying.

"That time, Master KG is like a brother to me. This needs to stop immediately."

Mzansi reacts to Nkosanaza Daughter's rant

Netizens dragged the singer and claimed that the cold weather was making her act out:

AHT_YssY said:

"This winter must really be that cold, kubi."

Kagiso_Bw joked:

"We understand, it's winter."

GebuAmo1 wrote:

"It's cold, guys; help a sister out."

Aria4991 posted:

"She's tired of y'all."

