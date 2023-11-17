Songstress Nkosazana Daughter and music genius Master KG have planted dating ideas in people's minds

This follows after a cosy-looking photoshoot for their new single Keneilwe dropped

The pair had a dramatic love life in 2023, both rumoured to have split from their famous musician lovers

There's a new budding romance alert in Celebville and it belongs to Nkosazana Daughter and Jerusalema hitmaker, Master KG.

Nkosazana Daughter and Master KG's photoshoot video has convinced netizens that they're dating. Images: @nkosazana_daughter, @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

The new mom shocked many with news that she had a baby with Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill, while Makhadzi suffered a broken heart after she finally broke up with her long-time lover, Master KG.

How did dating rumours between Nkosazana Daughter and Master KG start?

The singer and music producer sparked dating rumours after their hit song, Keneilwe, which has been trending and doing exceptionally well, was dropped. The pair then had a photoshoot where they looked cosy.

Master KG posted the behind-the-scenes video for their shoot on his Instagram account, announcing the now-released song and said:

"Midnight @nkosazana_daughter."

Check out the video below:

Instagrammers suspect romance between Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter

Online observers were quick to point at their cute affections for each other and said:

anele_masimula suggested:

"Personally, I say Noksazana and Master KG should date."

ladydu_sa advised:

"Risk it all chomee yam, I think y’all look cute together. Bangang bulali for my comment ke, Mara I love this."

pholeace agreed:

"@ladydu_sa they giving us those vibes honestly and we like it."

moratiwa.lira_16_32 added:

"@ladydu_sa Ae rather kill kodwa they are so cute together."

trebor_sa prophesied:

"Ba ba tlo jola soon... mark my words."

will.i.am_2090 was convinced:

"You guys are dating."

keith_tumi_malatji was satisfied:

"Ba jola ba bona, approved."

moropanematlalabouy_ said:

"Bro y'all look so happy and adorable together."

