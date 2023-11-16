An entertaining TikTok video of two pregnant women dancing in the labour ward has gone viral

The women are seen dancing to an amapiano song and performing a rehearsed routine

Many netizens were impressed by the women's positive energy and expressed the desire to fall pregnant after seeing the video

Two expectant mommies held a dance show in the labour ward. Image: @bukiie26

Source: TikTok

Two mommies-to-be have embraced their pregnancy journey in a fun way.

A TikTok video of two young women dancing in the labour ward has entertained many netizens

Pregnant woman dance to amapiano

The footage shows the ladies dressed in their night dresses and dancing with great energy to an amapiano song.

They are seen demonstrating a rehearsed routine which features fancy footwork and hip movements.

They are seen dancing with great energy and enthusiasm, and their facial expressions convey happiness and excitement. Their actions suggest that they are embracing their pregnancies and are looking forward to the arrival of their children.

Mzansi shows the dancing mommies love

The video has also been well-received by netizens, who expressed admiration for the women's positive outlook and ability to find joy in such a challenging situation. Some women even expressed the desire to fall pregnant after seeing the video.

EsihlesoMjisa commented:

"Now, should I also get pregnant?."

Gugulethu Nkosi wrote:

"Leso sikhathi minah I’m scared nje."

Shao Amanda Majola

"Hhai ngyabuyela ngekekanti sekumnandi kanje❤️kshuthi namaPain awasekho sesvele smukele obaby nje."

Ndlovukazi said:

"No ways ."

Cebo replied:

"Hawu kanti kubuye kube mnandi lapha."

Zuzuomuhle said:

"Akusemnandi lapho."

Sithembile Maphumulo responded:

"Uze ungikhumbule nami Nkosi❤️."

