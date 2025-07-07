President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed were filmed during the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro

The heartwarming video of their bromance went viral with over 16,000 reactions and 600 comments

Social media users gushed over their friendship, with many saying it represents the unity Africa needs

Cyril Ramaphosa shared a close moment with the Ethiopian Prime Minister at the BRICS summit.

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed has captured hearts across social media, showing the two African leaders sharing a moment during the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Content creator @athigeleba, who serves as Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, shared the touching footage on the 6 of July, giving South Africans a glimpse into their president's diplomatic relationships.

The video shows the two leaders holding hands and engaging in what appears to be a lengthy, close conversation. Their comfortable body language and genuine warmth towards each other have sparked jokes about a beautiful bromance between the influential African leaders, with many praising their public display of friendship despite being in such a formal setting.

The BRICS summit in Brazil provided the perfect backdrop for this diplomatic friendship to shine. BRICS, which stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is an economic alliance that now includes Ethiopia as one of its newer members. The summit serves as a platform for these emerging economies to discuss trade partnerships, economic cooperation, and shared global challenges.

During these high-level meetings, leaders often engage in bilateral discussions to strengthen relationships between their respective countries. The visible chemistry between Ramaphosa and Ahmed suggests that South Africa and Ethiopia are building stronger ties that could benefit both nations economically and politically.

Mzansi reacts with love

The video struck a chord with social media users who expressed their joy at seeing such genuine friendship between African leaders.

@Dabal wrote:

"We Ethiopians love South Africa 🌍 Ethiopia was the second country of Mr Mandela 🙏🥰🥰"

@Ľíļ ķĩbŕũ gushed:

"Ethiopia and South Africa, one love 🇪🇹❣️🇿🇦"

@Ommy Mabs commented:

"I think Cupcake is the friendliest, sweetest president in Africa♥️"

@Atsheni added:

"👌🥰🥰 If we can be together like this in Africa 🌍 we can finally finish the spirit of poverty 🙏"

@Justina Titus noted:

"But the South African president is kind, I think, he's always smiling 💕"

@CCH said:

"Mxcaaa, my president is so lovely 😄🥰 I wish I could get in touch with my president ♥️🙏"

@Leratomanni joked:

"Cupcake and fixing ties.😂🤣I'm starting to think it disturbs him when the tie is not straight. Anyone who has watched K-drama, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, will understand."

Who is Dr Abiy Ahmed

According to Wikipedia, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali has been Ethiopia's Prime Minister since 2018 and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to achieve peace with neighbouring Eritrea. Born on 15th August 1976, he rose through government ranks via the Information Network Security Agency before entering politics.

Ahmed has a fascinating background, having served as a child soldier at age 14 during Ethiopia's civil war and later working in intelligence and communications for the Ethiopian National Defence Force. He's married to Zinash Tayachew and is known for being a fitness enthusiast who speaks multiple languages, including Oromo, Amharic, Tigrinya, and English.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

