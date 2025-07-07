A TikTok video showcasing the South African dance team's jubilant reaction after their 2025 Dance World Cup victory went viral

The clip resonated deeply with South Africans online, who celebrated the young dancers' success on a global stage

The Dance World Cup win symbolised not just a medal but a testament to the hard work and passion of South African youth

South Africans celebrated with immense pride as a viral TikTok video captured the emotional post-victory moments of their national dance team at the 2025 Dance World Cup, showcasing the country's exceptional talent and unity through dance.

A video of Team South Africa reacting with joy after their win at the 2025 Dance World Cup spread quickly on TikTok. Image: danceworldcup

South Africa’s dance talent is shining on the world stage. A recent TikTok video posted by user @mainly.lebo has gone viral due to its rapid spread across social media for capturing behind-the-scenes moments of the South African team after their incredible win at the 2025 Dance World Cup.

A video that has garnered thousands of views captures the dancers' excitement during the winners' announcement. Their infectious energy following the announcement resonated with many South Africans online, who expressed their pride in witnessing the nation's youth succeed on a global stage.

No DNA, just RSA

The Dance World Cup is a prestigious international competition that draws teams from over 60 countries. Team SA competed in various categories, from contemporary to hip-hop and traditional. Their victory wasn’t just a medal win; it was a celebration of local talent and determination.

Social media users praised the clip for showing the hard work and passion behind the polished stage routines. What made the clip extra special was the raw authenticity, young people from all backgrounds, united by their love for dance and their pride in flaunting the South African flag.

A TikTok clip of the South African dance team’s joyful reaction after winning the 2025 Dance World Cup went viral, capturing their unfiltered happiness and pride in the nation. Image: @mainly.lebo

Here's what netizens had to say

Ayanda wrote:

“Dance World Cup? This was an obvious win! 🤷🏽‍♀️😂"

Glore said:

“Haai mina, I need our fave TikToker Grand Dilan. I want to hear how he's going to pronounce this win for South Africa! 💐”

Bee asked:

“Siyabonga, oe🥹… wait, what did we actually win?”

Phiwa added:

“We won, but we don’t even know what we won! 💐❤️”

🇿🇦Khobang said:

“Wait, Dance World Cup? Oh, we had to win; we’ve got a reputation to uphold. 😭😭"

𝓬𝓪𝔃 said:

“This calls for another celebration drink! 😩”

Sino wrote:

“Being South African means waking up and finding out we’ve won something new somewhere in the world. 😂🤌🏾”

Jaco Gilbert highlighted:

“No DNA, just RSA.”

Nosipho wrote:

“We’re winning competitions we didn’t even know existed. 😩 Go RSA! 🔥”

Thofolaw said:

“We’ll keep winning until there’s nothing left to win. 🤣🤣”

Nomasonto said:

“At this rate, people might think we’re using witchcraft if we’re not careful. 😭😂”

Thabibi wrote:

“I don’t even know what we’re celebrating, but… we won! Again! 😭😭”

Bathi NgiGhost said:

“That was such a sweet win… but wait, what did we win exactly? 😭”

Blond asked:

“What did we win this time? 😭😭”

King_Spitjo said:

“I’m honestly tired of South Africa winning everything. This country is just the best. 😂😂😂”

