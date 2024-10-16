Tyla and Candice Swanepoel represented South Africa at the Victoria's Secret show, with Tyla performing and Candice modelling

Social media erupted with pride as an X user shared a video of the two stars, celebrating their achievements

Fans praised Candice's stunning appearance and the duo's success, highlighting their impact on the international stage

Award-winning singer Tyla and internationally acclaimed model Candice Swanepoel flew the South African flag high when they took centre stage at the Victoria's Secret show. Social media users are celebrating the stars' success.

Tyla and Candice Swanepoel flew the SA flag high at the Victoria's Secret show. Image: Mike Marsland/WireImage and Noam Galai

Tyla and Candice Swanepoel shine at the Vctoria's Secret show

SA stars Tyla and Candice Swanepoel left social media users basking in pride when they showed off their incredible talents at the just-ended Victoria's Secret show. Water hitmaker Tyla performed at the glamourous show, while Candice was among the models.

An X user with the handle @MellinaNH shared a video that captured the two South African stars in one frame, sending social media users into a frenzy. The caption read:

"Tyla and Candice Swanepoel in the same frame ?? No DNA just RSA 😭😭😭"

Fans celebrate Tyla and Candice Swanepoel's success

South Africans on social media praised the two stars for flying the country's flag high. Some couldn't believe how good Candice still looked.

@msomi_bathabile said:

"Candice Swanepoel STILL looks like that?! 🔥"

@Saint_Pablo31 said:

"@GaytonMcK 2x South Africans in one from killing it abroad. Please celebrate them sir."

@AfrikanChefZA added:

"They had a moment with their eyes."

@tmwktes wrote:

"Candace looks 1000 times better 😂😂"

@TheRealAlostro commented:

"The way she looked at her when she passed🔥🔥🔥"

@NicholasMcCart5 added:

"Wait I just tweeted this too and now I'm seeing your tweet but yup they ate shame🔥😭🇿🇦"

@thee_stacy_ said:

"In USA. I bet no other nationals could do this in RSA. There would be an uproar about how they’re foreigners and they’re taking space for real South Africans."

Tyla celebrates her debut album TYLA deluxe version going gold

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyla has achieved another major feat just a few days after releasing her much-awaited deluxe album. The star celebrated her project's success on social media.

Tyla is the queen of music. The singer, who has been on a winning streak since the release of her hit song Water, celebrated another major milestone.

