A Michael Jackson impersonator took over a shisanyama, shutting it down with his impressive dance moves

A TikTok video shows the guy nailing the iconic choreography while patrons enjoyed their braai meat

Mzansi jumped into the comments section, cracking jokes about his performance and making comparisons

A Michael Jackson impersonator performed at a shisanyama. Image: @boltonbiller

You know it’s a good day at a sishanyama when an MJ impersonator pops out with dance moves that even the King of Pop would approve of.

Man rocks Michael Jackson moves

A video posted on TikTok by @boltonbiller captured the moment. The gent was dressed head-to-toe in classic Michael Jackson gear.

He took centre stage and nailed the iconic steps right in the middle of the sishanyama.

Crowd enjoys MJ impersonator

The scene was all vibes as the crowd enjoyed the unexpected performance. From the kicks to those classic MJ spins, he brought the energy and had everyone watching. And of course, he didn’t forget the signature hat toss.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people activated banter mode

Mzansi TikTokkers was all in when it came to the banter. Viewers joked that he was the “Temu version” of MJ. Some are wondering where his hat flew to.

See some comments below:

@TebzaPatrickMolefe mentioned:

"The way he throws the hat. 🎩 😂"

@jaysrg_ highlighted:

"Live at Shisanyama Square Gardens. So y’all gon ignore Janet Jackson at the back in Brentwood?"

@NeoLelaka joked:

"This is Michael from Temu."

@HitekaniWisdom wrote:

"This one is Michael Jackalas."

@Rachel140 commented:

"We can differentiate talent and hunger lenagana gore retswa Hamanskraal lena. 🤣😂😅"

@Semomotela suggested:

"Mkhipheni ama battery. 🔋 😂😂"

@biggy553 said:

"Legend has it that the hat is still flying."

@Allison🦋 added:

"That flying kick of the year. 😹."

@Sakhi...G highlighted:

"And they say Taylor Swift is more famous than MJ. 🙄 The guy been dead over 15 years but people still remember him."

