Murdah Bongz wowed fans with his energetic dance moves at the 2024 DStv Delicious Festival

A viral video of his performance shared on social media garnered widespread approval from social media users

Many praised Murdah's unmatched moves, with some highlighting his happiness and consistent delivery on stage

Popular musician Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, brought his A-game to the DStv Delicious Festival over the weekend. Murdah impressed fans with his unmatched dance moves.

Murdah Bongz nailed his set at the DStv Delicious Festival. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and @murdahbongz

Murdah Bongz's dance moves gets SA's approval

The DStv Delicious Festival was the place to be over the past weekend. The event had an impressive lineup of local and international stars, including Jill Scott, Diamond Platinumz and Jason Derulo.

Former Black Motion member Murdah Bongz was among the many SA stars who set the stage on fire with their performances. The star killed his set with some unmatched moves. A video of the star doing what he does best was shared on X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula with the caption:

"Murdah Bongz at day two of the 2024 DSTV Delicious Festival."

SA reacts to Murdah Bongz's dance moves

Social media users gave their stamp of approval after the star's video went viral online. Many said Murdah killed his set, and the dance moves were just the cherry on the cake.

@Ed_UberDriver said:

"Whatever Zinhle is giving this man is powerful."

@BafanaSurprise commented:

"He is a happy Man, to be honest 🔥🔥"

@Vanillasausy added:

"I hope Bongs doesn’t fall one day😩😩😭😂😂his risking too much now 😭😭😩😂he dances everywhere 😂😂"

@khandizwe_chris wrote:

"Murdah Bongz with the Moves 🔥🔥🔥but Moving like this is Crazy he must at least have 3 Gigs per day 😭"

@Leebzar1 said:

"Murda Bongz always delivers 🙌"

Fans turn up for Busta Rhymes at DStv Delicious Fest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Despite the cold Johannesburg weather, thousands turned up for the 2024 DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival on Saturday.

Following Janet Jackson's withdrawal due to a family bereavement, US rapper Busta Rhymes and singer Jason Derulo headlined the show.

