A viral video of a grade 12 couple's matric dance outfits from St. Joseph Centenary School in Uganda received mixed reviews from the online community

The young lady wore a black dress with a lot of dramatic sparkle detail, and the gent wore a matching suit with a face mask to match his outfit

Some social media users found the outfits hilarious, while some took to the comment section to complement them

A video shared showing learners from a Christian school based in Ndebaa, Kampala, on their matric dance left the online community with mixed reviews after it made it to social media.

The viral TikTok video attracted 725K views, 41K likes, and over 2K comments after being shared on the school's account @st.josephcentenary.ss.n.

Royal affair meets Halloween

The video shows the couple walking hand in hand in their matching black diamante outfits, passing a crowd of onlookers who cheer for them. After getting to the red carpet, they move to the 360 photo booth to take a video before entering the hall.

Watch the video below:

After watching the video, social media users rushed to the comment section to share mixed reviews. Some liked the dramatic outfits, while others found them found the learner's creativity overwhelming.

User @ramaredi.dk commented:

"Lady Gaga and Spiderman, super unique 😅😍😍😍🥰🥰loving it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

User @tsego__06 joked:

"Bo 'shine bright like a diamond' in human form😭😭😭."

User @gomo.modisee felt defeated:

"Hai guys, please, man, let’s be serious."

User @linkysus shared:

"She's very beautiful, and her dress is wow, nice fit, nice body on point baby gal 👌."

User @kgalaleloputu complemented:

"They are beautiful 🥹 the mask and wings were just extra 💅🏽."

User @preciousgift07 added:

"What in the peacock is this?😭 Kanye West and wife were found shaking."

