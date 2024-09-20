A young girl was not quite impressed with her matric ball dress that she ordered, and she showed it off

In the TikTok video, the stunner unveiled what she wanted vs what she got, and people were amused

Comments poured in from online users as they cracked jokes while others simply expressed their thoughts

Grade 12 learners are gearing up for their matric dance, and many are scouting outfits to look flawless on their biggest night.

A school pupil showed off what she ordered versus what she got for her matric ball dress. Image: @georgia_0601/TikTok and Westend61/Getty Images

Student shows off the matric dress she wanted vs what she got

One young lady who goes by the handle @georgia_0601 shared with her followers that she had her matric ball dress custom-made by a designer but was not quite impressed with the outcome of the gown.

The hun went on to showcase what she ordered vs what she got, and the designer seemed to dupe the young lady. The dress completely differed from what she wanted, leaving the school pupil highly disappointed.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"The matric dance is tomorrow."

The video went viral online, amusing many people. The footage becomes a hit, clocking over 188k views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video.

People respond to pupil's matric dress

South Africans were shocked at how the hun's outfit turned out, and many posted humorous comments while others shared their thoughts.

User said:

"I don’t know how many times did I swap back and forth. Sorry, my sista."

User expressed:

"I’d just stay home."

Senoissosa suggested:

"Please don’t go."

User wrote:

"Yoh, chomii, when I catch that person!"

Hope commented:

"It's not bad though."

Hun shows off what she ordered vs. what she got in a video, leaves SA raving

Briefly News previously reported that a stunning lady gave her viewers a glimpse into what she ordered versus what she received. Netizens could not stop raving about the hun's purchase.

A proud Xhosa lady unveiled her order to her online users in a video she shared on TikTok. The stunner, who goes by the social media handle @zeecity21, revealed that she ordered an African-printed dress from Asanda Fashion Designer.

