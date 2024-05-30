A lady took to TikTok to unveil the wig she ordered from Shein, and people loved it

A lady in Mzansi flexed her latest purchase from Shein, and netizens couldn't stop raving about the hun's wig.

Woman shows off her wig ordered from Shein

TikTok user @morgantasneem showed her viewers her purchase from the leading online store Shein. The stunner revealed that she ordered the human hair wig and unveiled how it looked on the app. She then proceeded to install it on her head.

@morgantasneem explained the step-by-step process for installing her wig, and at the end of the clip, she unveiled the finished look, which impressed many people in SA.

The TikTok video grabbed the attention of online users, generating over 297K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

SA reacts to the woman's clip

People loved the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section, gushing over her wig while others inquired for more information.

Bongi Maswanganye458 said:

"Ohk I love Dat, details please."

Michelle Joseph expressed:

"The wig isn't too white for you. actually suits you very well."

Monique gushed:

"You can literally rock any hair colour."

Andrea Jurams simply said:

"It looks really natural, 10/10."

Empress Riri commented:

"You're glowing, you look radiant... like I'm patiently waiting to see if any wigs don't suit you. you're just beautiful."

