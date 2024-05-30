South African Woman Showcases Her New Luscious Shein Wig Purchase in a Video, Mzansi Is Impressed
- A lady took to TikTok to unveil the wig she ordered from Shein, and people loved it
- The footage gained a massive attraction, gathering many views, likes and comments
- Social media users rushed to the comments section inquiring about the wig information while others gushed over her hair
A lady in Mzansi flexed her latest purchase from Shein, and netizens couldn't stop raving about the hun's wig.
Woman shows off her wig ordered from Shein
TikTok user @morgantasneem showed her viewers her purchase from the leading online store Shein. The stunner revealed that she ordered the human hair wig and unveiled how it looked on the app. She then proceeded to install it on her head.
@morgantasneem explained the step-by-step process for installing her wig, and at the end of the clip, she unveiled the finished look, which impressed many people in SA.
The TikTok video grabbed the attention of online users, generating over 297K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to the woman's clip
People loved the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section, gushing over her wig while others inquired for more information.
Bongi Maswanganye458 said:
"Ohk I love Dat, details please."
Michelle Joseph expressed:
"The wig isn't too white for you. actually suits you very well."
Monique gushed:
"You can literally rock any hair colour."
Andrea Jurams simply said:
"It looks really natural, 10/10."
Empress Riri commented:
"You're glowing, you look radiant... like I'm patiently waiting to see if any wigs don't suit you. you're just beautiful."
Source: Briefly News
