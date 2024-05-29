A South African lady flexed an affordable alarm system she purchased from the online store Shein

The stunner wowed Mzansi netizens after unveiling how the alarms work, and the clip went viral

People loved the hun's plug as they flocked to the comments sections to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One babe in Mzansi unveiled her fascinating alarm system, which impressed many people online and the clip went viral.

A lady showed off her affordable Shein alarm system in a TikTok video. Image: @mphile_khoza2

Source: TikTok

Woman shares Shein affordable alarm system

A stunner flexed her alarm system in her home in a TikTok video. She said she bought it from Shein and showed off how it worked. As the clip continued, the lady who goes by the TikTok handle @mphile_khoza2As unveiled to her viewers how she switched on the alarm and what outcome it released.

She went on to say that the alarm was super affordable. @mphile_khoza2As's video grabbed people's attention online, gathering many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the woman's hook-up

The online community was amazed by how the affordable alarm system worked. They rushed to the comments section with inquiries, while others expressed their thoughts.

Jay_bee030 N asked:

"Does it work on a fridge?"

Lesedi shared:

"Nna, that alarm helped us; if it wasn't for it, our TV would've been gone."

Mphozanation Mo wrote:

"It's even available at Marko store ..and Takealot and Temu .. very affordable."

lizzhope5 commented:

"Wow, nice ...how much?sizozwa iygebengu."

Gracious Mamashele loved the alarm system, adding:

"Bathong I need this am definitely getting it."

Pootjie! simply said:

"This is so loud! I can't."

Hutton_210 cracked a joke:

"I wanna put it on the fridge door; my little bro is dangerous."

Woman shows off Her stylish new bed from Shein in a TikTok video, SA in awe

Briefly News previously reported that a woman plugged the online community with a homeware item, and people loved it. She shared a video on TikTok.

TikTok user @shaks6 flexed her latest purchase from the leading online store Shein. The woman revealed that she bought a bed and showed it off. In the footage shared by @shaks6, one can see a man helping the woman put the bed together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News