A young lady took to social media to showcase how her mom-in-law washed her wig by mistake in the washing machine

The TikTok clip gained massive attraction online, gathering many views along with likes and comments

People were shocked by the outcome as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman could not believe her eyes after she saw what had been done to her beautiful wig. She shared the video online, and people were left in shock.

Woman shows wig after mom-in-law washed it

TikTok user @bohemianvoyage1 took to social media to unveil her wig, which went from looking fly and gorgeous to looking horrendous. The stunner revealed in her video that her mother-in-law accidentally washed her wig in the machine.

@bohemianvoyage1 went on to say the following in her TikTok caption:

"It was in there for the full 45 minutes...nkare nka screama gore. I legit had to throw it away, there was no way it could be saved."

The outcome of the wig being washed in the washing machine amused many people on the internet and grabbed the attention of netizens, sparking a debate online. The clip clocked over 299K views, thousands of likes and many comments within two days of publication.

Watch the video below:

Online users react to woman's clip

Although the video amused many TikTokkers, others could not help but question the mother-in-law's motives for washing the woman's wig, saying:

RabbitBloom said:

"Nge mistake njani we need her to explain how she picked up nge mistake."

Elle Reason added:

"Was it a mistake, though?"

To which the woman responded by saying:

"Yes, I had it in a towel. She never shook it, she just picked it up and washed our towels."

Busimoyi expressed:

"Sisi. I'd cry for 40 days and 40 nights."

Asezile Ncumisa Maga cracked a joke:

"Someone, please tell her it was no mistake."

Sicolile commented:

"She is a weapon formed against you."

Veronica Haufiku shared:

"I’d cry soo bad."

