A South African woman was disappointed after buying a R3000 wig from a local hair brand in Sandton

A video posted on TikTok shows the wig was of poor quality, with course, tangled hair and a bald patch in the front

The woman tried to complain to the hair brand, but they did not respond well to her concerns

A heartsore South African woman was left at a loss for words after sharing a video showing the wig she bought for R3 000 at a local lux hair brand based in Sandton.

A woman was disappointed with the quality of the wig she bought for R3 000. Image: @reneilwebitsy/TikTok

Woman reveals what R3 000 got her after ordering a wig

In the video posted on TikTok, @reneilwebitsy shows her looking defeated and disappointed as she shows the poor-quality wig sitting on her head.

The lace frontal wig appears to have course, tangled hair and a bald patch in the front after being overplucked.

@reneilwebitsy captioned the post:

"And yes, I did complain! It was overplucked! Now it’s finished!"

She also shared a screenshot of a conversation between herself and the hair stockist brand, which revealed poor communication and customer care in assisting the lady as an unhappy customer.

After paying such a large amount for a wig one would expect high-quality hair, not the scruffy-looking disaster @reneilwebitsy received.

South Africans amused and shocked at the woman's R3K wig

Many netizens responded with shock and amusement to the video as they couldn't believe just how bad the balding wig was. Others shared how the

tshegorass• said:

"Dolce did me dirty last year ."

semadlala commented:

"Ngisho nempepho ayikho nje ."

Nkululeko Dubazane replied:

"Weeh nami dolce wangigila angibacabangi bandla after one wash nje ubona imihlola."

Stharh Ntuli❤️ commented:

"Cha ngingakhala inyanga yonke shem."

ZidaneNumba10 asked:

"Who keeps Dolce Hair in business vele??"

Leera_22 commented:

"Yase yiba nempandla pho."

Sbusie Phoswa reacted:

"Kanjan manje ."

Zinhle said:

"Haibo ababoshwe."

Woman captured in TikTok video rocking odd puff-pixie-cut wig in a taxi

In another story, Briefly News reported that we are used to seeing people with conventional hairstyles, so it can be jarring and attention-grabbing when someone has an unconventional hairstyle.

One woman certainly had people talking after a video of her rocking an odd-looking wig went viral on TikTok.

The footage shows the woman from the back, sitting in a taxi and wearing a wig that appears to be a puff of curls at the top and a short pixie cut style at the bottom.

