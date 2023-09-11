A South African woman has decided to give away some of her old wigs by selling them on Facebook

The wigs in the image are in poor condition and have been compared to "dead puppies" by some social media users

The woman's post has amused social media users, who have taken to the comments section to poke fun at the wigs

Selling human hair wigs can be a good business, but it depends on a number of factors, including the quality of the wigs you sell, your target market, and your marketing strategy.

South African woman sells wigs she no longer needs on Facebook

One Mzansi woman has social media users amused and in disbelief after taking to Facebook to share a post advertising that she is giving away her old wigs to the public for free.

The ad reads:

"I have old weaves that I no longer need and am giving them away for free. If you want one, WhatsApp 083698644."

A preview image of the wigs shows some questionable, rather scruffy-looking hair placed on the floor, which has sparked much criticism online.

A woman decided to sell wigs she no longer needed online

South Africans poke fun at the old wigs

Several netizens couldn't help but laugh at the post, while others criticised the poor quality wigs and compared the hair to puppies.

Thee Blessed Bekorh replied:

"Bona laphayaa ngathi izinja ez'lele mara."

Busheka Diamond Hlalefo wrote:

"Those are the wigs that were snatched from us eJozi."

Thando Wa Ha Afrika commented:

"Yho where did you get them? They look like they've been through a lot haiii I'm danko."

Precious Okuhle wrote:

"Kwangathi imdlwane nje le."

Rebo Motsoetla replied:

"They are like dead puppies."

Marvellous Gwaze commented:

"They are scary."

