A young woman took Mzansi by surprise with her latest homeware purchase, which South Africans loved.

Woman goes from camping chair to R7k couch

TikTok user @keomokgatle gave viewers a glimpse of her home in a video. The young lady showed herself sitting on a camping which is what she was utilising until she upgraded to a beautiful couch. The stunner revealed that it cost her 7K in the comments when asked, and she bought it from Syncu Furniture.

The clip of @keomokgatle was well received. People loved her couch. The footage clocked many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

People loved the woman's couch

Many online users were left in awe of the lady's purchase as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages.

B said:

"It’s so beautiful."

Lohkohcoco asked:

"It's so cute how much was it?"

To which she responded by saying:

"R7 000."

Swazi_Elihle wrote:

"Love that for you."

Mologadi_N shared:

"If sitting on a camping chair, even for a year, brings me peace? I would do it 100 times."

Zola Motaung commented

"So beautiful, I want it."

Apoline T simply said:

"What a beauty."

