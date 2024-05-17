South African Woman Flaunts New R7K Couch in Video, Sending Mzansi Abuzz
- One lady went from having a camping chair in her home to flexing her new R7K couch, and peeps loved it
- The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online and gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Netizens loved the stunner's new couch as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts
A young woman took Mzansi by surprise with her latest homeware purchase, which South Africans loved.
Woman goes from camping chair to R7k couch
TikTok user @keomokgatle gave viewers a glimpse of her home in a video. The young lady showed herself sitting on a camping which is what she was utilising until she upgraded to a beautiful couch. The stunner revealed that it cost her 7K in the comments when asked, and she bought it from Syncu Furniture.
The clip of @keomokgatle was well received. People loved her couch. The footage clocked many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
People loved the woman's couch
Many online users were left in awe of the lady's purchase as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages.
B said:
"It’s so beautiful."
Lohkohcoco asked:
"It's so cute how much was it?"
To which she responded by saying:
"R7 000."
Swazi_Elihle wrote:
"Love that for you."
Mologadi_N shared:
"If sitting on a camping chair, even for a year, brings me peace? I would do it 100 times."
Zola Motaung commented
"So beautiful, I want it."
Apoline T simply said:
"What a beauty."
Source: Briefly News