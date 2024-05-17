One woman took to social media to showcase the dress she wanted at Young Designers Emporium for R950 and received it for R80 at Small street

A young lady flexed her dress in a TikTok video, and Mzansi loved it. The clip of the stunner went viral online.

Woman gets R950 dress she wanted at Small street for R80

The fashion-savvy shopper unveiled her stunning dress, which wowed many online users. The young hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @mahlatsedipela, revealed to her viewers that she wanted a long, beautiful dress with feathers on it. She saw one in the Young Designers Emporium, also known as YDE, and it cost R950. However, the dress was too pricey, so she opted for another opinion.

@mahlatsedipela then unveiled the same dress she found at Small street at R80. The video of the woman grabbed the attention of many South African viewers, racking over 130k views and thousands of likes and comments.

People were in awe of the stunner's dress

Many social media users loved the lady's dress and were impressed by its price. They expressed their thoughts in the comments section, while others simply gushed over her outfit.

Amo_Gela said:

"Small street is the girl she thinks she is."

Dr AweLani added:

"Small street one even looks better."

Palesa Twala Mohlabi wrote:

"A win is a win."

Hlawu commented:

"I think Small Street One is beautiful."

Shushu expressed

"Yaz, there’s nothing you can’t find ko small that is sold in YDE; you can’t convince me that YDE has better quality."

