Thembisa Mdoda Embraces New Role on ‘Icebo Labantu’: “Empathy and Humanity Come First”
- Thembisa Mdoda said she was called to serve and help those in need through her role with Icebo Labantu
- The show offers selected underprivileged families assistance with burying their loved ones, and with Mdoda as the host, bereaved families will finally bury their loved ones with dignity
- Icebo Labantu is just days away from its official airing, and we'll finally get to hear the touching stories about loss and hope
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Thembisa Mdoda recently landed a new hosting job and spoke about how she and her team aim to help those in need.
Thembisa Mdoda speaks about her new show
We're just days away from the official airing of the new SABC 1 show, Icebo Labantu, a human-interest show, follows several families navigating the loss of a loved one.
Through the Icebolethu Group, a leading funeral services provider, the show will offer these families the support and hope they need during their most vulnerable moments by providing funeral assistance.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to Buzz Live News, Thembisa Mdoda, who is set to host the show, said Icebo Labantu is more than a show:
"This is a real-life mission, we are creating a space where dignity, empathy, and humanity come first."
Airing on 6 July 2025, 17:30 on SABC 1, the show will reportedly kick off its first episode with Xoli Mpanza's family.
Buzz Live News reports that the young lady was reported missing and later discovered, a week later, brutally murdered, having suffered multiple stab wounds. She leaves behind her two-year-old daughter, whose cries allegedly alerted their neighbour that something was amiss, launching the search.
More to expect on Icebo Labantu
Ahead of the premiere, Icebo Labantu shares a closer look at what to expect through chilling teasers and powerful stories about hardship and loss.
After Xoli Mpanza's episode, we follow Khanyisile's heartbreaking story on 13 July after losing her partner and unborn child.
The grieving mother from KwaZulu-Natal not only navigates the trauma of death, but also the absence of her teenage son, who was taken to live with his father's side of the family after his death.
Episode three, airing on 20 July, offers a story of many twists and turns about the life of Gogo Kibi, who is said to have lived in isolation following the death of her partner.
Her body was discovered after days of silence, and with only one known relative, and a seemingly shady funeral service refusing to cover her burial, the Vaal community united and sprang into action to seek assistance.
Zinande Mfenyana receives her flowers
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zinande Mfenyana's performance on Inimba.
The former Generations actress, who now plays Thumeka in the Mzansi Magic series, captivated her audience, who said they resonated deeply with her incredible performance:
tmahlutshana said:
"I have not seen much of it, but wow, Mzansi, please give Zenande Mfenyana her flowers. Man, what a performer! #Inimba #inimbamzansi on @Mzansimagic."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za