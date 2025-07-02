Thembisa Mdoda said she was called to serve and help those in need through her role with Icebo Labantu

The show offers selected underprivileged families assistance with burying their loved ones, and with Mdoda as the host, bereaved families will finally bury their loved ones with dignity

Icebo Labantu is just days away from its official airing, and we'll finally get to hear the touching stories about loss and hope

Thembisa Mdoda is looking forward to helping change families' lives for the better on 'Icebo Labantu.'

Thembisa Mdoda recently landed a new hosting job and spoke about how she and her team aim to help those in need.

Thembisa Mdoda speaks about her new show

We're just days away from the official airing of the new SABC 1 show, Icebo Labantu, a human-interest show, follows several families navigating the loss of a loved one.

Through the Icebolethu Group, a leading funeral services provider, the show will offer these families the support and hope they need during their most vulnerable moments by providing funeral assistance.

Thembisa Mdoda said 'Icebo Labantu' is way more than just a TV show.

According to Buzz Live News, Thembisa Mdoda, who is set to host the show, said Icebo Labantu is more than a show:

"This is a real-life mission, we are creating a space where dignity, empathy, and humanity come first."

Airing on 6 July 2025, 17:30 on SABC 1, the show will reportedly kick off its first episode with Xoli Mpanza's family.

Buzz Live News reports that the young lady was reported missing and later discovered, a week later, brutally murdered, having suffered multiple stab wounds. She leaves behind her two-year-old daughter, whose cries allegedly alerted their neighbour that something was amiss, launching the search.

More to expect on Icebo Labantu

Ahead of the premiere, Icebo Labantu shares a closer look at what to expect through chilling teasers and powerful stories about hardship and loss.

After Xoli Mpanza's episode, we follow Khanyisile's heartbreaking story on 13 July after losing her partner and unborn child.

Thembisa Mdoda and the Icebo Lethu Group will help families in need bury their loved ones on 'Icebo Labantu.'

The grieving mother from KwaZulu-Natal not only navigates the trauma of death, but also the absence of her teenage son, who was taken to live with his father's side of the family after his death.

Episode three, airing on 20 July, offers a story of many twists and turns about the life of Gogo Kibi, who is said to have lived in isolation following the death of her partner.

Her body was discovered after days of silence, and with only one known relative, and a seemingly shady funeral service refusing to cover her burial, the Vaal community united and sprang into action to seek assistance.

