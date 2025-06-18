Thembisa Nxumalo Shows Off Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes of New Show ‘Icebo Labantu’
- Thembisa Nxumalo just shared some behind-the-scenes moments while shooting her new show, Icebo Labantu
- The TV personality showed viewers how her director made her do another take, after she thought she was finished
- Fans can't help but admire Thembisa's incredible work in front of the camera, and look forward to seeing her on their screens
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Thembisa Nxumalo recently announced her upcoming show and has now given fans a closer look at where all the magic happens.
Thembisa Nxumalo shares behind-the-scenes clip
Thembisa Nxumalo is getting ready for the premiere of her new show, Icebo Labantu, and has just given Mzansi a look inside the stellar production.
The actress and former Our Perfect Wedding host posted a hilarious behind-the-scenes video, where she was asked to repeat a take after already going over her lines.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Nxumalo, who is the estranged sister of Anele Mdoda, can be seen in the video closing off, turning her back and dancing off before her director calls her back for another take:
"I mean, that's the take, but just one more, one more."
In the comments, Thembisa sang her director, Portia Hlubi's praises, saying she was one of the best in the business:
"Portia ‘one more’ Hlubi. One of the best directors in this here industry."
Icebo Labantu is a show aimed at helping families in need who cannot afford to bury their loved ones.
According to controversial TV producer Legend Manqele, it was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw thousands of families struggle to give loved ones dignified funerals.
The show is expected to hit the screens on 6 July 2025 at 17:30 on SABC 1.
Here's what Mzansi said about Thembisa Nxumalo's video
Fans showed love to Thembisa and were looking forward to tuning in:
South African actor, Vuyolwethu Ngcukana, said:
"That’s my best friend! That little hop and skip at the end."
iamkagi_styles affirmed Thembisa Nxumalo:
"If you ever wondered why you won the best TV presenter award, this is your answer."
yourfriendsiyo_ was excited:
"A new sign-off line? Watch it become a household saying like the other one from the wedding show, I’m so excited!!"
MaakeMandisi wrote:
"Excellence is your middle name. We will tune in!"
MamaTshepang posted:
"Plug with the dress. Yooh, babe, it's giving the rich aunt vibes, I love it! Love your work, sana."
AboshNayo added:
"This is how a person should be at work, happy and doing little dances."
AshleyVoorslag laughed:
"My love, they said, 'One more.'! We are going to tune in!"
Alulu25 responded:
"This will be a very heavy show to present, wish you love and light for this new project."
Jojo Robinson picks who she wants to host RHOD
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jojo Robinson's picks for the host of The Real Housewives of Durban reunion.
The reality TV star named two people, and fans couldn't agree more with who she had suggested to host.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za