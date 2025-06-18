Thembisa Nxumalo just shared some behind-the-scenes moments while shooting her new show, Icebo Labantu

The TV personality showed viewers how her director made her do another take, after she thought she was finished

Fans can't help but admire Thembisa's incredible work in front of the camera, and look forward to seeing her on their screens

Thembisa Nxumalo shared a hilarious video on set for 'Icebo Labantu.'

Thembisa Nxumalo recently announced her upcoming show and has now given fans a closer look at where all the magic happens.

Thembisa Nxumalo shares behind-the-scenes clip

Thembisa Nxumalo is getting ready for the premiere of her new show, Icebo Labantu, and has just given Mzansi a look inside the stellar production.

The actress and former Our Perfect Wedding host posted a hilarious behind-the-scenes video, where she was asked to repeat a take after already going over her lines.

Thembisa Nxumalo shared a video on set shooting for 'Icebo Labantu.'

Nxumalo, who is the estranged sister of Anele Mdoda, can be seen in the video closing off, turning her back and dancing off before her director calls her back for another take:

"I mean, that's the take, but just one more, one more."

In the comments, Thembisa sang her director, Portia Hlubi's praises, saying she was one of the best in the business:

"Portia ‘one more’ Hlubi. One of the best directors in this here industry."

Icebo Labantu is a show aimed at helping families in need who cannot afford to bury their loved ones.

According to controversial TV producer Legend Manqele, it was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw thousands of families struggle to give loved ones dignified funerals.

The show is expected to hit the screens on 6 July 2025 at 17:30 on SABC 1.

Here's what Mzansi said about Thembisa Nxumalo's video

Fans showed love to Thembisa and were looking forward to tuning in:

South African actor, Vuyolwethu Ngcukana, said:

"That’s my best friend! That little hop and skip at the end."

iamkagi_styles affirmed Thembisa Nxumalo:

"If you ever wondered why you won the best TV presenter award, this is your answer."

yourfriendsiyo_ was excited:

"A new sign-off line? Watch it become a household saying like the other one from the wedding show, I’m so excited!!"

MaakeMandisi wrote:

"Excellence is your middle name. We will tune in!"

Fans admired Thembisa Nxumalo's work ethic and look forward to her new show.

MamaTshepang posted:

"Plug with the dress. Yooh, babe, it's giving the rich aunt vibes, I love it! Love your work, sana."

AboshNayo added:

"This is how a person should be at work, happy and doing little dances."

AshleyVoorslag laughed:

"My love, they said, 'One more.'! We are going to tune in!"

Alulu25 responded:

"This will be a very heavy show to present, wish you love and light for this new project."

