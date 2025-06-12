South African media personality Thembisa Nxumalo secured a new role as the host of ‘Icebo Labantu’, a funeral reality TV show on SABC1

The show, which will premiere in July 2025, will be sponsored by funeral services and insurance provider Icebolethu

Several netizens praised the initiative and brand exposure, while others questioned the sponsor's priorities and raised concerns about their quality of service in real life

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo secured a new hosting gig on SABC1. Image: thembisamdoda

Source: Instagram

Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo was in the news after missing an important family event, but she’s stepping in for other families in a new reality series.

In April and May 2025, Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo became the topic of discussion after she missed her sister Anele Mdoda and Prince Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James’s lobola ceremony and engagement party.

Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo secures new gig on SABC1

Instead of addressing why she was absent from her sister's events, Thembisa Mdoda has been outchea securing the bag. The media personality just bagged a new gig as the host of a reality TV series that will premiere in July 2025 on SABC1.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In Icebo Labantu, Thembisa Nxumalo will assist families in need to give their loved ones a dignified send-off. Entertainment blogger @TvblogbyMLU shared a trailer of the new SABC1 reality TV show on X on Wednesday, 11 June 2025. The blogger revealed that the show is sponsored by funeral insurance and services provider Icebolethu. The post was captioned:

“Thembisa Mdoda is set to host ‘Icebo Labantu’, a heartwarming show that helps families in need with funeral expenses. Sponsored by Icebolethu, it's premiering on Sundays at 17:30 in July, Exclusive to @Official_SABC1 #IceboLabantu”

Watch the trailer below:

Netizens react to Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo's new gig

Reacting to the trailer, netizens expressed hope that the show's sponsors were delivering the same service to their paying customers. Others questioned how they could be part of the show.

Here are some of the comments:

@_Kele_Nicole said:

“I hope they give their paying customers the funerals they paid for hape di story tsa bona dia tshosa.”

@Jenny_msJ asked:

“Wait. Do you call them immediately when you find out your loved one has passed on? Or just call them when you didn't insure the person who died?”

@PicThisAfrica said:

“Big one for Icebo lethu brand awareness.”

@mpumi_h claimed:

“The same Icebolethu that is failing so many families? This must be a joke.”

Thembisa Nxumalo was announced as the host of 'Icebo Labantu'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

What caused Thembisa Nxumalo and Anele Mdoda's fallout?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that after netizens speculated why Thembisa Nxumalo and Anele Mdoda are feuding.

Thembisa and Anele were once sibling goals, but somehow they lost each other.

The consensus was that whatever caused the rift between the two sisters was personal. Disagreements arose when netizens tried to pinpoint what exactly led to their fallout.

Some suggested that it had to do with their father, businessman Patilizwe “Pat” Mdoda, remarrying, while others suggested that Anele could be the problem as she isn't only beefing with Thembisa but also her other two sisters, Unathi and Zama.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News