Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is trending after she clapped back at one of her followers after the follower commented on one of her recent posts.

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo was spotted out and about. Images: thembisamdoda

The celebrated media personality and actress often trends whenever she posts or gets posted online.

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo trends after viral TikTok clapback

The star is trending after she responded to a follower who seemingly body-shamed her after she posted a photo in a black-and-white dress.

The follower commented:

"I miss the old Thembisa."

Against the post, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo responded with a cheeky comment.

She replied, ‘asazani nje, sweety,' which loosely translates to ‘we don’t know each other.’

The embarrassing TikTok incident has since made rounds on X, formerly Twitter.

Reacting to the incident, fans praised her for standing her ground, while others noted that she was rude.

@NdoniMabaso noted:

"And also, they miss what?? What has changed."

@Outta_Ctrl posted:

"Wonder what old her she misses. Has she changed?"

@OslinaM commented:

"Great response, hey people can be weird mahn."

@Sedeaux_S commented:

"How much of her do you know to miss her from a clip? Yooh, people are not well."

Despite the follower not openly confirming what she had missed, fans quickly brought her ‘new body’ into the picture.

Making headlines

Last month, she hogged headlines with her body transformation, leaving fans to guess if she had gone under the knife.

Against the viral TikTok clip, fans have been asking about the secret behind her weight loss, which gave her a banging body. One user asked:

“Secret for weight loss, please. You look amazing”

Anorher user commented:

“The Body Shop is definitely the plug Sisi… Strawberries all the way ”

However, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has it that quitting alcohol and maintaining discipline once you start your weight loss journey is key.

Against the trends, the publication has connected the dots about her illustrious career, which often thrust her into the top trends.

A look at Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo’s illustrious career

The star reportedly attended her tertiary studies at the University of Witwatersrand and holds a degree in Graphic Design.

She had her foot in the industry as a newsreader on Wits radio before switching the floor to Highveld After Dark.

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo showed off her sense of fashion. Image: thembisamdoda

In 2015, she became famous with Our Perfect Wedding as a presenter.

The same year, she switched the floor to small screens. She was cast in The Road, a Mzansi Magic telenovela.

In 2017 and 2018, she had many opportunities, including competing on Danci with the Star SA. At the time, she also joined Metro FM as a host.

This opened the industry gates for the star. Since then, she has joined several big-budget productions, including House of Zwide.

In 2023, she was announced as the host of the fan favourite reality show The Mommy Club Reunion.

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo skips Anele’s big event

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thembisa Nxumalo snubbed her sister Anele Mdoda’s big event.

Netizens noted her absence at the big event, seemingly fuelling their rumoured fallout, which often makes headlines. Was it just a coincidence?

