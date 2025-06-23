Sonia Mbele turned heads at an event and stunning in a chic outfit that showcased her timeless beauty and fashion flair

Social media reactions were mixed, with many fans praising her ageless looks and flawless skin, sparking calls for her to launch a skincare brand

Dr Suhail Alam, a skin expert from Aventus Clinic, highlighted that natural ingredients like dried cloves and wheat germ oil can help slow aging and maintain vibrant skin

Blood & Water actress Sonia Mbele is the queen she thinks she is. The actress turned heads when she showed off some skin in an elegant outfit.

Sonia Mbele showed off her killer legs in a stunning picture. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Sonia Mbele stuns in stylish look

Sonia Mbele is still giving Mzansi fashion girlies a run for their money. The actress and businesswoman who has been dominating the industry for years recently stepped out oozing elegance.

Sonia's name may have trended for all the wrong reasons earlier this year after her son Donell was accused of rape and has been in and out of court, but she is still slaying.

A snap of the former Generations actress showing her stunning outfit was recently shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on 22 June 2025. Per the post, Sonia Mbele had dressed up to attend the glamorous BMW Celebrity Drive. Take a look at the picture below:

SA loves Sonia Mbele's look

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Many praised Sonia Mbele for her ageless beauty. Others asked Sonia for her skincare tips as she looked absolutely flawless.

@nicksta_napo commented:

"One thing about Sonia. Ke generational chipi."

@Mzansipresser wrote:

"Generayions: The legacy, out in full force."

@Mbali_baddie said:

"She should shared her skin care tips because wow."

@Miss_AJ added:

"She can take all my money if she starts a skincare brand."

@Ngubenil said:

"Always on point👌🏾"

@bombzol added:

"Can't buy class!"

@mukwevhon748 said:

"The only celeb I've ever had a crush on💯"

Sonia Mbele's fans praised her for her ageless beauty. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Skin expert shares beauty tips

Briefly News spoke to Dr. Suhail Alam from Aventus Clinic who explained that ageing is a natural process, but there are some natural food items that can slow it down and give people vibrant skin. She said these include dried cloves and wheat germ oil.

"Dried cloves have anti-aging effects thanks to their polyphenols, which protect skin from UV damage. These antioxidants fight the primary causes of premature aging.

"Wheat germ oil can reverse skin aging by boosting elasticity with its 149 mg of vitamin E per 100g. Vitamin E helps protect skin from UV damage and keeps it looking youthful."

