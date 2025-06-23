Sophie Ndaba Turns Heads in Gorgeous White Gown for the BMW Celebrity Drive 2025
- The lovely Sophie Ndaba was among the stars at the recent BMW Celebrity Drive
- The actress and entrepreneur wore a stunning white gown, and had fans raving over her "comeback"
- Mzansi is proud of Sophie's resilience and fighting through the negativity, saying she looked better than ever
Sophie Ndaba was a sight for sore eyes at the BMW Celebrity Drive, and fans couldn't get over how lovely she looked.
Sophie Ndaba attends BMW Celebrity Drive
The BMW Celebrity Drive recently hosted some of South Africa's biggest stars and tastemakers for the annual charity event.
Held at the grand Sun City resort on Saturday, 21 June 2025, the event aims to "drive change for a better society," through empowerment conferences and charity drives that saw celebs and the BMW team give back to the less fortunate.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Among them was the fashionable Sophie Ndaba, who not only attended the charity drives but was also present on the Sun City red carpet ahead of the prestigious gala dinner.
The dinner was attended by the likes of Gert Johan-Coetzee, Kelly Khumalo, and Kat Sinivasan. The former Generations actress dressed to the nines in a gorgeous white gown and looked like royalty:
Here's what Mzansi said about Sophie Ndaba's look
South Africans can't get enough of how stunning Sophie Ndaba looks, saying her "comeback" was extraordinary:
The actress previously made headlines after facing several health scares and death hoaxes. Since she bounced back, Mzansi can't deny that she looks better and happier than ever.
She recently attended the South African Style Awards and looked elegant in a black and gold gown. Her figure-hugging dress showed off her curves and had fans raving over her snatched waist.
Sphume_Minnie wrote:
"A lot of people thought it was the end for her. I wonder how they feel now! Only God has control over your life. She looks amazing."
Bikomfident said:
"I need her to write a book. She has an unbelievable resolve and fighting spirit."
justnyoo added:
"This lady is a fighter. There was a time neighbours were ironing what to wear."
CleopatraDK was relieved:
"QUEEN! Oh, she looks so good. So glad to see her looking healthy and radiant."
visse_ss wrote:
"We almost lost her. Thank God she's still alive and kicking."
ZandiliciousM2 said:
"They thought she was headed for the grave. She rose like a Phoenix from the ashes and is now showing them flames. She's a fighter, this one, I love her for that."
Andile Mpisane to reportedly welcome another child
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Andile and Tamia Mpisane allegedly expecting another baby.
The former Royal AM chairman is said to be welcoming his fifth child, and social media users had plenty to say:
Tebogo133 said:
"This brother gave a 27-year-old 2 children when he was still in his late teens. He is now in his mid-20s with 5 children, and the 6th one is rumoured to be Cassper's son. Are these things of soul ties true, or are they only applicable to broke people like us?"
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za