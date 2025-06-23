The lovely Sophie Ndaba was among the stars at the recent BMW Celebrity Drive

The actress and entrepreneur wore a stunning white gown, and had fans raving over her "comeback"

Mzansi is proud of Sophie's resilience and fighting through the negativity, saying she looked better than ever

Sophie Ndaba stunned in a white gown at the BMW Celebrity Drive. Images: sophiendaba_.

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba was a sight for sore eyes at the BMW Celebrity Drive, and fans couldn't get over how lovely she looked.

Sophie Ndaba attends BMW Celebrity Drive

The BMW Celebrity Drive recently hosted some of South Africa's biggest stars and tastemakers for the annual charity event.

Held at the grand Sun City resort on Saturday, 21 June 2025, the event aims to "drive change for a better society," through empowerment conferences and charity drives that saw celebs and the BMW team give back to the less fortunate.

Among them was the fashionable Sophie Ndaba, who not only attended the charity drives but was also present on the Sun City red carpet ahead of the prestigious gala dinner.

Sophie Ndaba looked stunning at the BMW Celebrity Drive. Image: sophiendaba_.

Source: Instagram

The dinner was attended by the likes of Gert Johan-Coetzee, Kelly Khumalo, and Kat Sinivasan. The former Generations actress dressed to the nines in a gorgeous white gown and looked like royalty:

Here's what Mzansi said about Sophie Ndaba's look

South Africans can't get enough of how stunning Sophie Ndaba looks, saying her "comeback" was extraordinary:

The actress previously made headlines after facing several health scares and death hoaxes. Since she bounced back, Mzansi can't deny that she looks better and happier than ever.

She recently attended the South African Style Awards and looked elegant in a black and gold gown. Her figure-hugging dress showed off her curves and had fans raving over her snatched waist.

Sphume_Minnie wrote:

"A lot of people thought it was the end for her. I wonder how they feel now! Only God has control over your life. She looks amazing."

Bikomfident said:

"I need her to write a book. She has an unbelievable resolve and fighting spirit."

South Africans said Sophie Ndaba looked healthier and better than ever. Image: sophiendaba_.

Source: Instagram

justnyoo added:

"This lady is a fighter. There was a time neighbours were ironing what to wear."

CleopatraDK was relieved:

"QUEEN! Oh, she looks so good. So glad to see her looking healthy and radiant."

visse_ss wrote:

"We almost lost her. Thank God she's still alive and kicking."

ZandiliciousM2 said:

"They thought she was headed for the grave. She rose like a Phoenix from the ashes and is now showing them flames. She's a fighter, this one, I love her for that."

