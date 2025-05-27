Sophie Ndaba stunned at the SA Style Awards in a sleek black gown, marking a powerful comeback to the South African entertainment scene

Social media fans praised her glow-up, resilience, and radiant health after battling diabetes and being wrongly judged

Fashion designer Mpho Maleka described her look as a radiant blend of timeless glamour and modern elegance

Sophie Ndaba is reclaiming her throne as the queen of the South African entertainment industry. The former Generations actress turned heads at the just-ended SA Style Awards.

Sophie Ndaba wore a stunning outfit at the SA Style Awards. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba stuns at the SA Fashion Awards

Popular actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba's bounce-back game needs to be studied. The star who was down and out a few years ago is back with a bang and has been lighting up timelines with her glow-up. Ndaba has also used her story to motivate those who look up to her. She previously revealed that people judged her and said she was dying from AIDS when she was battling diabetes.

Sophie Ndaba's pictures from the SA Style Awards held over the past weekend showed the star dressed in an elegant figure-hugging black gown, showing her incredible curves. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also reposted a video showing Sophie's elegant look on his X (Twitter) page. Take a look at the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans hail Sophie Ndaba

Social media users love seeing their favourite actress healthy and thriving. Many commended Sophie Ndaba for her fighting spirit and for never giving up on herself.

Some fans also noted that they can't wait to watch the actress back on their television screens. The star has, however, hinted at her return to acting. She announced that she bagged a role in a Showmax show.

@EmmiieTLO commented:

"A Gorgeous Queen 👸 😍 ❤🔥🔥🔥she's absolutely stunning. Love this for her ❤"

@yangamessi wrote:

"She looks way better now, good for her."

@Abednegomavunda said:

"She looks fit and healthy now."

@StraightupGal wrote:

"She has every right to be feeling herself, she's absolutely stunning. It's good to see her looking like her radiant, elegant self again. A queen forever 🥰"

@Mahle_Stunner added:

"Post-divorce glow is real! Wow, ladies, please stay away from marriage 😅 😊 the queen is looking gorgeous, wow!"

Fans reacted to Sophie Ndaba's look at the SA Style Awards. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Fashion designer shares thoughts on Sophie's look

Briefly News spoke to fashion designer and celebrity stylist Mpho Maleka from Styled by Mars about the actress's stylish look. He said:

"Sophie Ndaba looked absolutely radiant. Her look was a perfect blend of elegance and confidence, showcasing timeless glamour with a modern twist."

Gigi Lamayne and Reason's red carpet looks turn heads

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that seasoned rapper Reason, also popularly known as Sizwe Alakine, is trending after his photos with his girlfriend Gigi Lamanyne flooded online.

The now viral red carpet photos were taken at the recently held 27th edition of the SA Style Awards at Hyde Park. In recent years, the awards have become a typical fashion show with many celebrities showing up in their favourite designers.

Source: Briefly News