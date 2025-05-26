Nomzamo Mbatha looked stunning, as always, at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

The Shaka iLembe star completely stole the show, looking as radiant as ever, and had fans seeing flames

South Africans couldn't get enough of Zamo's look and praised her after her latest big win

Nomzamo Mbatha looked stunning at the Cannes Film Festival. Image: nomzamo_m

Nomzamo Mbatha was a sight for sore eyes when she stepped out for the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Nomzamo Mbatha graces Cannes Film Festival

The annual Cannes Film Festival recently came to a close on 24 May 2025, and we were treated to some unforgettable looks from our favourite stars.

Coming from her appearance at the Met Gala, actress Nomzamo Mbatha was among Hollywood's elite and made a grand entrance in a breathtaking gold dress.

Known for her class and effortless style, the Shaka iLembe star gave fans a full view of her look, from her flowy chocolatey locks to her hourglass figure. But she wasn't in Cannes just to serve looks and take pictures.

Nomzamo Mbatha screened 'Shaka iLembe' at the Cannes Film Festival. Image: nomzamo_m

Nomzamo was offered the opportunity to screen the hit series at the prestigious festival and even walked away with an award as one of the top 100 women in film:

"So incredibly honoured to not only screen SHAKA iLEMBE at the Cannes Film Festival in front of a global audience but to also receive this incredible award. Remaining thankful and in awe."

This comes after Briefly News reported on the show's anticipated second season, expected to be even more groundbreaking than the last.

Mzansi shows love to Nomzamo Mbatha

South Africans remain in awe of Nomzamo's radiance, and many were gagged by her look:

sthakgoroge said:

"Congratulations, my Zamo! Keep shining."

Mzansi choreographer, Bontle Modiselle, was stunned:

"Well, hello, gorgeous."

luxurybydesignsandton wrote:

"Ooh Lah-Lah! I am loving this, my superstar! My baby sis, I appreciate you! Thank you for trusting me with this look. Ngiyabonga."

jullsmm showed love to Nomzamo Mbatha:

"Congratulations, Zamo, keep on doing great things. The world is your oyster."

South Africans said Nomzamo Mbatha stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival. Image: nomzamo_m

Didi_Urammo wrote:

"I'm still gathering the cows."

nomonde1 posted:

"You look absolutely stunning as you always do."

tshegom418 was stunned:

"We want more! One thing about you, you have a nice body, and you hardly show it off."

palesantatamala added:

"I wish to bump into you, I’m also in Cannes. You look gorgeous as always, by the way."

kenolo333 gagged:

"She’s just always been so fine. Nomzamo!"

Nomzamo Mbatha unpacks her character on Shaka iLembe

In more Nomzamo Mbatha updates, Briefly News shared how the actress detailed the story behind her character, Queen Mother Nandi, on Shaka iLembe, and the work she put into portraying her.

Mbatha got into detail about the extensive research she did to have a better understanding of her character, and also spoke about what viewers can expect in the anticipated second season:

"Having played this character has been an absolute honour. As I have said before, Queen Nandi is one of the biggest women of impact in the history of our country, and I can't wait for people to watch the second season."

