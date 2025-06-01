Actress and influencer Meagan Good landed in Mzansi on Saturday for the Dreamers Exchange Festival

Good and her cousins, La’Myia Good and Dijon Talton also travelled to Botswana on Sunday, 1 June

South African entertainment reporter Phil Mphela shared videos and photos of Good with the e.tv crew on Saturday

Actress Meagan Good is in South Africa. Images: @MoorInformation and @mefeater

Source: Twitter

Award-winning actress Meagan Good who is currently married to Jonathan Majors landed in South Africa on Saturday, 31 May.

The American actress, who made headlines when she got engaged to Jonathan Majors reveals that she is in Mzansi for one day.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed on his X account on Saturday, 31 May that Good attended a brunch hosted by e.tv.

@TvblogbyMLU also shared on his X account that Good and her cousins where at a secret location courtesy of Final Chapter Productions which is behind South African telenovela, Smoke and Mirrors.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Why the actress is in Africa

Meagan Good revealed on her Instagram post on Saturday that she was in Mzansi for Dreamers Exchange Festival 2025.

The actress added that she was heading to Botswana on Sunday, 1 June for the festival.

Good is travelling with her cousins La’Myia Good and Dijon Talton for the Dreamers Exchange Festival 2025.

According to the Midweek Sun, the Dreamers Exchange Festival is a public, fun, and powerful event for anyone interested in the creative arts. From music and film to fashion and storytelling, it’s a chance to meet new people, learn new skills, and be inspired.

South Africans react to the actress' visit

@Zu7Guluva wrote:

"Mara guys my crush is breathtaking. Is it possible to see her while she's still in the country?"

@judy_zulu said:

"Lol, my brothers used to call her Meagan very excellent."

@nolomoifa said:

"She's been gorgeous my whole life."

@Ayabong81838348 replied:

"Damn, looking this good at 43 years should be a crime."

PhomoloPrinsloo replied:

"Omg guys you're here!? Welcome to South Africa."

KMaharaj1 said:

"Welcome to Mzansi Meagan ah, my biggest crush."

@judy_zulu wrote:

"Lol, my brothers used to call her Meagan Very excellent."

@ForNelisa_ said:

"Her face card will forever be lethal. My God."

jksdn@JBLRWX wrote:

"I get why her man was crying for having her in his life now."

@MaNdlovu_Carol replied:

"We do not have anyone in South Africa who can do that or there is a show that will be part of in South Africa?"

@AgriGrowthBuzz said:

"Guys please no fighting, because ngithumela abakhongi (sending uncles) to pay lobola for Megan Good."

US actress Meagan Good lands in South Africa. Image: GettyImages

Source: Instagram

Meagan Good's net worth, age, family, divorce, height, movies and TV shows

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on Meagan Good's net worth, family, divorce, movies, and TV shows in December 2021.

The actress is a renowned American actress best recognized for playing Joanna Locasto on NBC’s Deception series (2013).

She joined the growing list of 2021’s celebrity breakups after revealing in December 2021 that she and her husband, filmmaker DeVon Franklin, are filing for divorce after nine years of marriage.

Source: Briefly News