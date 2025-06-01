South African music composer Lebo Morake, known as Lebo M is reportedly getting married for the 10th time

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba revealed on Sunday that the Lion King composer tied the knot this weekend

South Africans took to the blog's post to react to the Grammy-award-winner's latest marriage to Mel Ntsala

'Lion King' music composer marries former fiancée.

Source: Getty Images

Grammy-award-winning music composer Lebo M, who recently divorced Pretty Samuels is reportedly getting married again.

Morake, who was accused of fraud and abuse by his recent ex-wife is allegedly marrying his long-time partner, Mel Ntsala.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba reveals on Instagram that the Lion King music producer married Mel Ntsala on Sunday, 1 June.

"9 times divorcee @thereallebo_is getting married tomorrow. The Lion King legend and Mel Ntsala seal their love story," reads the post.

The celebrity blog shares that Morake tied the knot on Sunday, 1 June to his long-time partner Mel Ntsala,

The Lion King composer was reportedly married to Viveca Gibson, Nandi Nolovu, and Angela Ngani-Casara twice (married in 2008, divorced in 2013, and remarried in 2013, divorced in 2017).

He was also engaged to former Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane and recently divorced Pretty Samuels.

Lebo M shares photo with latest partner

The Grammy-award-winning musician, Lebo M shared a photo with his alleged new wife on his Instagram account on Sunday. 1 June, while vacationing in Dubai.

Morake shared a photo with Mel Ntsala on his post and captioned the photo:

"The day we stop believing in love and possibilities is the day we stop dreaming. Very grateful to find my dream come true and to begin this new chapter. Love always."

South Africans react to the musician's latest marriage

SnazzyAngel said:

"One thing about you Ntate Morake ke gore (is that) you know how this game works. You have perfected it. Congrats."

Lindam0766 responded:

"Is his machine working properly asking for a friend? Sometimes when the machine is not operating systems well normally changing of G-strings is a must. Instead of fixing the problem you end up building up insecurities and trust issues to get rid of the innocent beautiful p*nties and label them a problem."

Abhudabhipixie replied:

"Congratulations. You deserve all the happiness."

ThembekaMasuku said:

"Lebo M is the only person who understood when God said a man can't live alone."

BoomUniversal wrote:

"God bless you grootmaan."

MicheLeutici responded:

"Love is beautiful when you find the right soul."

Lebo M gets ties the knot again.

Source: Instagram

Lebo M prepares for performance with legendary German composer Hans Zimmer in Cape Town

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that German music composer Hans Zimmer was in Mzansi to prepare for the highly anticipated Lebo M Live with Special Guest Hans Zimmer.

The Lion King composer, Lebo M, has spent more than 10 years featuring on Hans Zimmer's international live shows.

Some of the performers for the show include the Soweto Spiritual Singers, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

