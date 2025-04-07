South African producer Lebo M’s legal representatives claimed that his ex-wife Pretty Samuels had no right to take his Blüthner grand piano in the divorce settlement

According to Lebo M’s lawyer, the instrument, valued up to R1.6 million, was not part of the settlement and the matter has been forwarded to court

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they are frustrated by the Lion King producer who has divorced multiple times

Lion King producer Lebo M has entered a legal battle over the possession of a Blüthner grand piano, valued at a possible R1.6 million with his ex-wife Pretty Samuels.

Samuels reportedly took possession of the instrument during their high-profile divorce in May 2024 and his lawyers have begun legal actions to reclaim Lebo M’s prized possession.

Producer Lebo M has accused ex-wife Pretty Samuels of stealing his multi-million rand grand piano. Image: Thereallebo_m and pretty_samuels.

Source: Instagram

The matter first arose at the start of April 2025 after Lebo M accused his ex-wife of stealing the piano in an elaborate heist.

Lebo M’s lawyers begin legal action to reclaim multi-million rand piano

Lebo M's lawyers explains the court battle in the tweet below:

According to Times Live, Brian Msimeki, the 60-year-old musician’s lawyer, said the piano was not part of the divorce agreement and a legal battle has begun.

Msimeki said:

“There is only one valid settlement agreement, and it was made an order of court. There was no agreement. No consent. No justification to remove, sell, or dispose of that instrument. Only deception.”

Lebo M announced his upcoming concert on his Instagram account:

Lebo M has a history of divorce

Amid his divorce, the Grammy-award winner also suffered the heartbreak of losing his 100-year-old mother in 2025, leading to him dedicating all his performances to her memory.

One of the performances, Lebo M has lined up this year includes a concert at the Grand Arena in Cape Town on Friday, 18 April, alongside German composer and friend, Hans Zimmer.

The 60-year-old’s separation from Samuels is not the first time he has been involved in a messy divorce after two previous divorces, while he ended an engagement in 2016.

Grammy-award winner Lebo M and Hans Zimmer will host a concert on Friday, 18 April 2025 in Cape Town. Image: thereallebo_m.

Source: Instagram

Fans criticise Lebo M

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they are frustrated with Lebo M’s marriage issues following his divorce from Samuels.

Ngubenil says Lebo M has a pattern:

“It’s impossible that this guy fights about assets with every ex-wife.”

Rodney Beenie Nyakutombwa said Lebo M must learn:

“Hollywood marriages and African marriages are two different things. The sooner he understands that, the better.”

Carl Taylor is annoyed:

“We don’t care about their childish feud.”

Siphiwe A Molala criticised Lebo M:

“This guy, yena.”

Nkele Nonyane Born Kgapane issued a warning:

“Marry at your own risk, temp marriage with those guys.”

Lebo M sorts out tax issues

As reported by Briefly News, South African producer Lebo M reportedly ended his tax issues and is now clear of any wrongdoing.

Lebo M reportedly settled his bill in June 2024, just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the stage production, Lion King.

Source: Briefly News