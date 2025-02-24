The Lion King music composer Lebo M has announced his first-ever Cape Town legacy show with Hans Zimmer

Lebo M Live with Special Guest Hans Zimmer features some talented Mzansi stars such as Soweto Spiritual Singers and Ndlovu Youth Choir

Lebo M's concert in Cape Town will feature a star-studded line-up. Image: Justin Tallis

Cape Tonians, buckle up for a night of nostalgia with the legendary Lebo M Morake as he has announced his first-ever show in the Mother City.

Lebo M brings out Hans Zimmer for special show

Famed The Lion King music composer Lebo M has announced his legacy show with German music composer Hans Zimmer. The show is called Lebo M Live with Special Guest Hans Zimmer. It will be taking place at the Grand Arena at Grand West on 18 April.

Some of the notable acts taking the stage include Soweto Spiritual Singers, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Other acts billed to perform are Nkosinathi Shabalala and Refi Sings.

Speaking about his involvement, Hans Zimmer said he is thrilled, adding that he and Lebo have been brothers and friends since their early childhood years.

“We began our journey creating films about Africa at a time when few were willing to do so,” he was quoted saying.

Lebo M has announced his concert in Cape Town. Image: Brian Rasic

What Lebo M has to say about his concert

In a press release, Lebo M, who celebrated his 60th birthday, said his music is rooted in his home country. Taking this concert to Cape Town is monumental in his legacy and the work he did on The Lion King.

He proudly spoke about how the music uplifts local talent providing future generations with a platform.

“The music from The Lion King not only touched hearts and minds around the world, it continues to provide an inspirational platform to uplift local talent and inspire the next generation of creators.”

On Instagram, Lebo M said, "A historic night awaits! It's my great pleasure and honour to announce for the very first time ever in Africa! I will be joined by my friend and brother @hanszimm."

Mzansi excited to see Lebo M and Zimmer in action

Mzansi is excited to experience the musical genius that is Lebo M, so touched on the importance of his music

fezekasithembisomaluleka cried:

"Guys, I'm in Jo'burg! Whyyyyyy????"

lyleanthonyofficially said:

"Now this. The legend himself in Cape Town."

atsile_io prayed:

"For Hans Zimmer to play Stay or Time."

tawanda_gwasera stated:

"HISTORY (His story) stamp! This is for the generations to come."

rex_motseko shared:

"I can't wait, but I am struggling to find Tickets on Ticketmasters."

ms.moloto shared:

"Wow! Fantastic, Lebo and Hans, I will be there!"

romayne_vdmerwe stated:

"I can't wait. My childhood dream come true. I listen to him almost every day!!!"

