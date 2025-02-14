Letoya Makhene is making a music comeback in 2024 with her song Abantu, drawing from her deep musical roots and personal healing journey

She will perform at the Valentine's Date Night Experience alongside top South African artists like Nomcebo Zikode, Lindough, and the Naked DJ

Her dramatic breakup with Lebo Kheswa was one of 2024’s biggest scandals, but the controversy has since quieted down

Letoya Makhene is back in the music scene and ready to take the stage! The actress and singer will be performing at the Valentine's Date Night Experience. Image: Letoya Makhene

It's Valentine's Day, and netizens will be celebrating in all sorts of ways. South African actress, singer, traditional doctor, and TV personality Latoya Makhene is, however, looking forward to performing at the Valentine's Date Night Experience on Saturday alongside some of South Africa's top artists, including Nomcebo Zikode, Lindough and KingShort, Bongani Sax and the Naked DJ.

Many people might not know that Makhene is also a singer. She has posted a picture of the Valentine's Date Night Experience lineup on her social media accounts. See the post below:

Letoya Makhene's music journey

Makhene grew up in a musical family. Her dad, Blondie Makhene, is a legendary South African musician who has been in the industry for decades. So, music is in Latoya's blood. She gravitated towards music naturally. Letoya told TshisaLive that:

" My parents seemed to also know where my heart was because according to them, the only way to put me to sleep when I was a baby was to put me close to a speaker with music playing. I could sing before I could talk. I performed and collaborated with my dad Blondie Makhene from the age of nine on a lot of projects. I had the honour of touring with him and got to share stages with local and international musicians."

She had taken a break for many years but later announced her return to music in 2024 and released a song titled Abantu. The song talks about her healing journey and how it wasn't easy during that time. One could guess that the song is about her messy breakup with Lebo Kheswa.

Letoya made a strong return in the music industry in 2024 with her song Abantu, a heartfelt track reflecting her healing journey. Image: Letoya Makhene

Letoya Makhene and Lebo Kheswa's breakup

Makhene's relationship with Lebo Kheswa didn't end on a good note, and the breakup became one of the craziest relationship scandals of 2024. Kheswa went as far as launching a podcast titled My Journey, where she ranted about Makhene on her first episode.

It reached a point where the nation begged Makhene to reverse the spell or whatever she cast on Kheswa because it was getting out of hand. Kheswa would go on social media to write a series of posts complaining about Makhene being a pathological liar. But currently, Mzansi is breathing a sigh of relief as they are hearing less of the breakup.

