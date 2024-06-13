Letoya Makhene has revived her music career, and she announced her return on Instagram with studio pictures and hints of a big announcement

The actress and singer, who has been trending due to her wife's divorce filing, will reveal more details at an exclusive signing ceremony

Fans eagerly await her new music, expressing excitement and support on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Popular actress and singer Letoya Makhene has announced her return to music after taking a long break. The star, who has been charting social media trends after her wife filed for divorce, said more details will be revealed soon.

Letoya Makhene has revived her music career. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Letoya Makhene revives her music career

Actress Letoya Makhene is back in her creative mode, and fans are here for it. The popular actress recently announced that she is reviving her music career.

Taking to her Instagram page the star shared some pictures while in the studio and noted that she is making music again. She hinted that she had a big announcement coming soon. The post read:

"I am proud to announce that I have returned to my first love. My official signing ceremony will take place at an exclusive location in the presence of a few hand-picked media, where all will be revealed.

"To those who have believed in me, thank you so much for your unwavering love and support. I see you. All I can say for now is take control, own your power and never let the devil have the last say. Camagu.️"

Letoya Makhene's fans can't wait for her new music

Social media users can't wait for the former Generations: The Legacy star to drop the music she has been working on.

@chealexmpanza said:

"Big congratulations my queen."

@victoria.mnisi added:

"Yess ma’am!!! ❤️"

@josichave commented:

"It’s like you never left "

Letoya Makhene’s wife, Lebohang shares reason behind their breakup

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the news of the actress Letoya Makhene and her wife Lebohang Keswa getting a divorce has turned social media upside down.

Social media has been buzzing after Lebohang Keswa announced that she and the former Generations actress Letoya Makhene are parting ways after being married for four years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News