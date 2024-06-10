Letoya Makhene and her wife, Lebohang Keswa, have called it quits after being married for four years

Lebohang has disclosed the main reason behind them breaking up so suddenly

Keswa mentioned that the seasoned actress Letoya has been very abusive towards her

Letoya Makhene’s Wife, Lebohang, shared the reason behind their breakup. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

News of the actress Letoya Makhene and her wife Lebohang Keswa getting a divorce has turned social media upside down.

Lebohang Keswa shares the reason behind them getting a divorce

Social media has been buzzing after Lebohang Keswa announced that she and the former Generations actress Letoya Makhene are parting ways after being married for four years.

According to The South African, Keswa had recently hoped to grow old with the actress, but that didn't happen. This is not the first time the couple has called it quits, but it's now over for good.

Speaking to the publication, Lebohang said:

"In Letoya, I thought I had found a soul mate, and I was looking forward to growing old with her, and as I always said to her, ‘You’re going to close my eyes when I die.'

"I suppose, as they say, the show must go on! To my children and family, I apologize for any impact this journey may have had on you. I will dedicate the rest of my life to making it up to you. To Letoya, her family, and especially her children, I loved you all and I'm sorry things reached this point. I genuinely wish everyone the best in their journey ahead."

Lebohang further mentioned that since they got married in 2020, Letoya has been allegedly abusive towards her, and she accused her of cheating. Keswa alleged that the actress cheated on her with a Nigerian drug dealer.

Letoya bagged a new role on a Netflix series

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Letoya bagged a new role on Netflix's series Home Wrecker.

The actress shared her news on social media and shed light on the character and why she enjoys portraying her. She also spoke about how challenging it was to shoot the series during COVID-19 restrictions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News