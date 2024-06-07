The former Diep City actor Obed Baloyi has been down and out after the drama series got canned in March 2023

Obed shared that the end of Diep City was a huge hard blow for him, and he missed being on TV

The star further mentioned that he now survives on side hustle projects he'd get to support his family

Former 'Diep City' actor Obed Baloyi said he is down and out.

Source: Facebook

Yet another veteran actor in Mzansi has opened up about being down and out after a show they were part of got canned from TV.

Former Diep City actor Obed Baloyi falls on hard times after the show got canned

It seems that legendary actor Carlo Radebe isn't the only star who has had difficulty securing another acting gig in the showbiz industry.

According to TshisaLIVE, the former Ga Re Dumela actor Obed Baloyi has revealed that he has had it hard after Mzansi Magic's drama series Diep City got canned in March 2023.

He said that it was a massive blow for him:

"It's bad, really bad, and now I have all the time in the world. When I bump into people on the streets, they stop me to ask: 'When are you coming back? We want you, we miss you.' I know people miss me, and I miss being on TV too. Acting is my life, and I wonder what more I need to do to show producers that people want me back."

The former Diep City star further mentioned that he has been surviving on side hustle projects to feed his family.

He said:

"Nowadays I get projects as a side hustle just to survive because I'm a father and I need to put food on the table. Sometimes people tell me all this is happening because of the tribe I'm from. If I was Sotho, Zulu or Afrikaner it would've been better. It hurts what's happening to me, but those are people's views."

Mzansi mourns DiepCity actress Lebogang Mpyana

In a previous report, Briefly News caught online reactions to the news of beloved actress Lebogang Mpyana's passing. Fans paid tribute to the DiepCity star with heartfelt posts praising her work:

"Condolences to the family and friends, good talent we lost here."

Source: Briefly News