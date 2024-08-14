The former Generations star Carlo Radebe shared how he lost everything and fell back into poverty after being promised a job

The veteran actor shared that the job Duma Ndlovu promised him fell through as he hasn't from him or his team since

The star also shared how all of this led him to poverty and him being homeless and having to fend for himself

Carlo Radebe shared how he lost everything. Image: @thesouthafrican, @zimoja

The South African veteran actor Carlo Radebe has opened up about how he lost everything and the help he has been getting from netizens after Duma Ndlovu promised him a job at his academy.

Carlo Radebe shares that the job he was promised didn't happen

The former Generations actor Carlo Radebe previously expressed his gratitude to all the fans who helped him when he was down and out, and recently, he opened up about how the job he was promised was just hype and that he never received anything, even a call.

According to ZiMoja, the actor told them that the job offer Duma Ndlovu shared that he would give and all the promises never materialised and that he went straight back to poverty.

He further said nobody helped since April because people believed he would now have a job at Duma Ndlovu Academy (DNA).

He said:

"I have run out of your kind donations I received in April for only four days. Funds I had been receiving were stopped after being promised a job that was never confirmed with me or my agent and an offer for a place to live. All this hype was never confirmed and had me tossed to the wind with no apology or follow-up."

Responding to what Radebe had to say about the unkept promises, the Head of Academy of Duma Ndlovu Academy (DNA), Mapula Setlhako, told the publication that they are still looking at offering him a job as a mentor:

"We are still looking at him giving mentorship to our students as his life experience will motivate our students at DNA amongst other things."

