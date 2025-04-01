Former Real Housewives of Durban star, Slee Ndlovu, claimed the show used to pay her peanuts

In a recent interview on The Spotlight , Slee said she had to fund her lifestyle from her own pockets

Slee Ndlovu made even more startling claims that they had to portray a wealthy lifestyle, which was a bit far off from reality

Slee Ndlovu claims her financial standing worsened when she was on 'Real Housewives Of Durban'. Image: @slee_thebosslady

The former Real Housewives of Durban star, Slee Ndlovu, has revealed the real reason she left the reality TV show

Slee Ndlovu claims RHOD underpaid her

Durban media personality, Slee Ndlovu, claimed that she was receiving mere peanuts from the show and that she could no longer afford to keep up appearances.

She spilled the tea in a recent interview on The Spotlight, claiming that the cast members had to fund their expensive lifestyles from their own pockets. Slee Ndlovu further added that they were required to portray a wealthy lifestyle, which was funded from their own pockets.

"The cast was expected to portray a certain lifestyle. For instance, we had to buy our own make-up, host parties and buy our own clothes. We did the show with the understanding that it was a platform to build our brands and gain exposure," she further stated.

Slee said it came to a point where she could no longer keep up appearances as this was financially draining her pockets. Ndlovu said they were getting paid; however, for her, it felt like it was petrol money.

"From where I was standing, I was better off financially before joining the show. I got to a point where I felt it was not worth it.. I was worse off than when I started."

The star said the money they were getting paid needed to make financial sense, but it was not: "At the end of the day, this is a job."

'Real Housewives Of Durban': Slee Ndlovu revealed the show paid her peanuts. Image: slee_ndlovu

RHOD exec reacts to Slee's claims of underpaying cast

Responding to Sunday World about Slee's claims, the executive producer, Sam Kelly, said the cast was paid as compensation, not paid to perform.

"Real Housewives Of Durban is unscripted. While the cast is compensated to cover basic costs, participants are not paid performance fees like in drama films," they said.

Kelly further said all terms are shared and discussed prior to filming. In the same interview, Slee said she was invited to return to the show, but she had to prioritise her daughter, who had completed matric and started university in 2025. She also said her business was neglected. and she started losing clients.

"I needed to refocus," Slee said, adding that shooting the show disrupted her other business.

