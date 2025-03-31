The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson and her husband Calven Robinson celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary

The couple had a grand celebration, which was a wedding vow renewal ceremony, and some of their friends and family attended

Fans of the reality TV stars gushed over their stunning wedding photos, with people saying they looked gorgeous

Relationship expert Kelley Nele told Briefly News that most couples do opt for big anniversary celebrations, including renewing their vows

'Real Housewives of Durban' stars Jojo Robinson and Calven Robinson celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Image: mrs.jojo.robinsons

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and businesswoman Jojo Robinson and her husband, Calven Robinson, hit a major relationship milestone.

Jojo and hubby post stunning wedding anniversary photos

The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson and her husband Calven Robinson recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

The Robinsons had a major celebration and renewed their vows in a serene location in KwaZulu-Natal attended by their loved ones.

"Love always wins 10 years of loving you. We finally get to share pics from our 10-year wedding anniversary, which was filmed for episode 1 at the beautiful @stonehavencastleestate in Shongweni KZN. Will share all our vendor information on the next post.. and the reception will form part of episode 2.

Jojo said the ceremony would be aired on television on the upcoming episode of RHOD.

The ceremony was also attended by some of the housewives on the hit Showmax series. She posted a photo of the ladies dressed in their best gowns at the ceremony. "Like any good story, ours has chapters filled with highs, lows, fights and forgiveness.. 5 Seasons for a reason."

Relationship expert Kelley Nele told Briefly News that wedding vows renewals are a common way couple who are celebrating their anniversaries, showcase their love. Nele said the ceremony can be small and private or something which resembles their wedding day and be a huge spectacle. Either way, it is a celebration of their love.

Fans gush over Jojo and her partner

Social media users gushed over their stunning wedding photos and the fact that the couple was holding brown teddy bears in their photos instead of the traditional flowers.

Fans said they looked gorgeous.

londonway shared:

"Jo the castle was amazing & the your vow renewal was perfect....I was so excited to see you again. Wish you infinity years on your marriage."

rorisangmorena said:

"Congratulations ladies, and loved the first episode and Jo nice way of celebrating your 10th anniversary. To many more years to you and Boo-bear."

reddy_shezi said:

"Congratulations Jo and BooBear Everything was perfect."

nonku_williams gushed:

"What a beautiful day it was indeed. Love always wins."

simplynozi gushed:

"Congratulations to you and hubby . You looked beautiful my love. Jonathan Payne. His sense of humor."

