South African actor Bohang Moeko recently marked another special day of his life on social media

The How To Ruin Love star celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with his wife Shantal Moeko

The actor's wife also shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page on their anniversary

Actor Bohang Moeko celebrated his wedding anniversary. Image: Amanda Edwards/Oupa Bopape

It's always heartwarming to see our very own fave celebrities celebrating their love with their partners on social media.

Recently, Netflix's How To Ruin Love actor Bohang Moeko and his wife marked their fourth wedding anniversary on Friday, 21 March 2025. The star posted several pictures of himself and his wife Shantal Moeko on Instagram and penned them with a sweet message.

"4 seasons, countless scenes, and the best co-star I could ask for. Here’s to many more 🥂❤️ #HappyAnniversary."

See the post below:

Bohang's wife also celebrated their beautiful union on her Instagram page:

"4 Years Today. Thank you for the most fun, adventurous, growing, challenging, peaceful, joyful, consistent and God-centred love. Being your wife is an honour. God gets ALL the Glory. Happy Anniversary, my sweet, sweet B."

Bohang Maeko pens sweet message to his wife

In March 2022, Briefly News also reported that the former Isono star penned a sweet message to his wife, Shantal, as they were also celebrating their anniversary.

The South African had reported that Bohang revealed that he met his wife on Instagram as he slid through her DMs after seeing her profile. In the message he shared to Shantal, he wrote:

“My biggest blessing. Yesterday we celebrated our 1 year anniversary. I wake up every day grateful for you and the impact you have on my life. Thank you God for my wife.”

Actor Bohang Moeko and his wife celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary. Image: shantalmoeko

