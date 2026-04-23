Following the latest reports linking the killing of the late DJ Sumbody to a stolen drug consignment, his family has spoken out

The Sefoka family argued that the latest findings were mere speculation and unfounded, posing a risk to the ongoing investigations

Mzansi has reacted to the statement, offering their various opinions on the matter and the family's reaction

The late DJ Sumbody's family issued a statement in reaction to the latest reports. Image: djsumbody

Source: Instagram

A leaked affidavit from DJ Sumbody's close friend highlighted the dangers of the Gauteng nightlife scene. The stolen cocaine consignment theory was brought back to the spotlight, but the family remains adamant that this claim is false.

After media reports suggested that his close friend and fellow DJ assisted the police in the investigation, due to his life being under threat, the Sefoka family said they were disturbed.

DJ Sumbody's family speaks out

Oupa John Sefoka was gunned down in November 2022 along with his bodyguard, in what the friend called a "DJ killing spree."

Since the leaking of the affidavit, Mzansi has offered its varying opinions; the family described these baseless assumptions as harmful.

“As the family of the late Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, we are deeply disturbed by the article published on 19 April 2026 and by the false, reckless, and baseless allegations that have since circulated in public discourse and across social media platforms,” the statement reads.

They mentioned that they would refrain from commenting on the latest findings, saying the report opened old, unhealed wounds.

“This matter remains the subject of an ongoing legal process, and the merits of the case are still before the courts. We have full respect for the judicial process and the criminal justice system currently unfolding, and for that reason, we will not entertain false and baseless allegations made outside of that process,” they said.

The Sefoka family cautioned people against the continued spread of these allegations, saying their legal team has been alerted and will act on them.

Read the rest of the statement as re-shared by @ChriseldaLewis below:

SA responds to family statement

Reacting to the statement, this is what social media users had to say:

@AmuFloyd claimed:

"An innocent person wouldn't have been killed like that."

@MokoneNgwato questioned:

"Someone is misleading the family in their grief. If the family says allegations are untrue, do they have any evidence they can provide to prove it besides that he was a "sweet" boy to them as a child?"

@TallBongs exclaimed:

"Lmao!!! They're denying until Jesus comes back. This is their second statement of denial, as if they knew every mischief that their son got up to. At this rate, they're lying to themselves to clear their consciousness."

@MpangazithaMCN questioned:

"Kodwa families, at times, are breeding grounds for all societal problems. Even in your death, they will defend the things you did while you lived. How about they take this opportunity to educate young creatives on the evils of wrong associates?"

@sandile_gqoboka responded:

"I am yet to see a family that makes a public admission of their children being involved in criminal activities. It is always other people, not their own."

The late DJ Sumbody’s family denies claims made by the. Image: djsumbody

Source: Instagram

DJ Sumbody's 2021 assassination attempt

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sumbody was reportedly followed in 2021 before he was gunned down in 2022, apparently for knowing too much about a drug cargo that went missing from police custody.

A media publication reported on Sunday, 10 August 2025, that DJ Sumbody survived his first assassination attempt after performing at the Biblos Cafe in Katlehong, East Rand, Gauteng, in June 2021.

Source: Briefly News