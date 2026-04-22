Free State Woman Earns PhD at UWC 11 Years After Enrolling as a Teenager
- A 30-year-old Free State woman collected her PhD in Social Work at UWC eleven years after first arriving there as a teenager from Harrismith
- Her research produced the first-ever practical guidelines for social workers using digital platforms to support vulnerable communities during floods, pandemics, and droughts across South Africa
- Hlatshwayo is now a published academic with five peer-reviewed articles and a permanent lecturer post at the University of the North West
Dr Lindokuhle Hlatshwayo packed her bags in Harrismith and moved to Cape Town at 19. Eleven years later, on 13 April 2026, she crossed the University of the Western Cape stage again. This time, she was there to collect a PhD in Social Work.
The Qwaqwa-born 30-year-old is now one of the youngest PhD holders in her discipline in South Africa.
Hlatshwayo shared her story exclusively with Briefly News. She left the Eastern Free State with a plan and spent over a decade making it real. Her PhD did not just earn her a title. It produced practical, first-of-its-kind guidelines for social workers supporting communities through crises.
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From Harrismith to the Western Cape
Harrismith is not the kind of town that puts you on a path to a doctorate easily. It sits in the Eastern Free State, far removed from university campuses and research opportunities. Hlatshwayo was 19 when she decided that geography would not be her ceiling. She crossed the country to study Social Work at UWC and kept going from there.
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Social Work in South Africa is one of the most demanding fields anyone can enter. The country carries some of the world’s highest rates of poverty, unemployment, and community trauma. Social workers are often the only support standing between a family and complete collapse. Research consistently shows the profession is under-resourced and rarely represented at the doctoral level. Hlatshwayo pushed through to the top of it.
Research built for the real world
Her PhD tackled a gap that South African social work had never formally filled before. She developed guidelines for social workers to use digital platforms when supporting communities during disasters. Think about the KwaZulu-Natal floods of 2022 and how overwhelmed emergency support systems were. Think about the COVID-19 pandemic and vulnerable households left with no access to help. Her work was built precisely for moments like those.
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“My PhD research developed first-of-its-kind guidelines to help social workers use digital platforms to support communities during crises and disasters such as floods, pandemics, and droughts,” she told Briefly News.
She was clear that the work was designed to ensure vulnerable people are never left without support.
Hlatshwayo has published more than five peer-reviewed academic articles in her field. She has been appointed as a permanent lecturer at the University of the North West. She is also currently involved in two active research projects with universities across South Africa. All of that before she turns 31.
A message for every young woman from a small town
South Africa loses far too many young women from small towns before they ever apply to university. Financial pressure, family expectations, and the absence of visible role models all push against ambition. Hlatshwayo’s entire journey is a direct answer to every one of those barriers.
“I hope my story shows young South Africans, especially young women from small towns, that where you start does not determine where you finish,” she said.
More articles involving PhD graduations
- In another article, a UC Davis Weill Vet Med family accepted a posthumous Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree on behalf of their daughter, who lost her battle with glioblastoma before graduation day.
- Wendy Okolo made history after earning her PhD in aerospace engineering at just 26, becoming the first Black woman to reach that milestone.
- A woman shared her journey from failing matric to earning a PhD, offering perspective at a time when many young people feel defined by exam results.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za