Wendy Okolo made history after earning her PhD in aerospace engineering at just 26, becoming the first Black woman to reach that milestone

Now based at NASA Ames Research Centre, she leads cutting-edge research focused on flight safety, aircraft monitoring systems

Her recent patent achievement added another layer to her impressive résumé, highlighting years of intense research, collaboration, and dedication

Beyond her technical achievements, Okolo has become a powerful voice for diversity in STEM. From advocating for inclusive workplace policies to inspiring young girls through her writing and public engagements, her influence stretches far beyond the laboratory, proving that representation and excellence can soar together.

Wendy Okolo made history after becoming the first Black woman to earn a PhD in Aerospace Engineering at just 26 years old. After completing her doctorate at the University of Texas at Arlington, she went on to carve out a groundbreaking career at NASA, where she now leads innovative aviation research focused on aerospace system performance and safety.

Based at NASA Ames Research Centre in Silicon Valley, Okolo’s work centres on flight safety, aircraft monitoring systems, and control optimisation for advanced aerospace technologies. Before joining NASA, she contributed to fuel-efficiency research for the U.S. Air Force and worked on control optimisation for Lockheed Martin’s F-35C aircraft. Her research focuses on how aircraft and spacecraft perform under extreme and demanding conditions, ensuring reliability and improved safety standards. She wrote:

"I received my first patent and got to celebrate with other inventors this week at the NASA Ames Technology Transfer award ceremony. I am proud of my team for all the hard work and grueling days to advance the state of the art in deployable entry vehicle guidance and control. I am also thankful for our NASA Ames patent attorney, who helped navigate the complexities of successfully filing and receiving a patent. Whew! It was no trivial feat. Blessed and grateful."

Championing diversity in STEM fields

Recently, Wendy Okolo celebrated receiving her first patent, US Patent Number US11772828B2, titled ‘Aerospace Vehicle Entry Flightpath Control.’ She shared that the achievement followed intense collaboration and determination, describing the filing process as complex and far from trivial. The patent was recognised during the NASA Ames Technology Transfer award ceremony, marking another milestone in her already decorated career.

Beyond engineering, Okolo is also an advocate for diversity in STEM fields. She has been involved in initiatives supporting working mothers, including creating lactation rooms and analysing job descriptions to eliminate gender bias. A published author of Learn to Fly: On Becoming a Rocket Scientist, she has earned numerous accolades, including the NASA Ames Early Career Researcher Award, the NASA Exceptional Technology Achievement Medal, and recognition as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent. Her journey continues to inspire young girls and aspiring engineers around the world.

