A woman shared her journey from failing matric to earning a PhD, offering perspective at a time when many young people feel defined by exam results

The timing made it especially powerful, as it spoke directly to those sitting with disappointment and uncertainty about their future

It reminded people that education is not a straight road and that setbacks can exist alongside long-term success

Seeing her stand in doctoral regalia after once failing matric felt deeply personal for many. It was a reminder that failure does not cancel intelligence, potential, or destiny; it simply delays the route.

The picture on the left showed a woman wearing a brown top and brown hair. Image: @drmos29

Source: TikTok

A South African woman inspired many after sharing her academic journey in a video posted by @drmos29 on 14 January 2026. In the clip, she revealed that she had once failed matric but went on to become a Doctor with a PhD. The video showed her standing at a podium in a hall, wearing her red doctoral graduation regalia, as she addressed those who may have recently failed matric.

Her story highlighted the importance of perseverance within South Africa’s education system. Failing matric often carries heavy emotional weight and social stigma, yet options such as rewriting and further study remain available. Her journey showed that academic setbacks do not define a person’s future, especially when persistence and support come into play.

A message many needed to hear

The video resonated strongly because it arrived during a time when matric results were still fresh. Many viewers related to the fear and disappointment that come with academic failure. Seeing someone who once stood in that position now achieving at the highest level made the message feel real. Dr Mos also wanted to motivate those who may have failed during the latest matric results announcements, to give them hope that one can still become the best version of themselves. People who fail matric have the option to go back to school and rewrite, which offers hope.

South Africans online felt reassured that their current struggles did not erase future possibilities, with many seeing user @drmos29’s story as proof that failure can be part of a much bigger success story. This was motivating and refreshing, with netizens saying education is now becoming fashionable. Dr Mos's content on her TikTok page is dedicated to education and sharing her life journey.

The screenshot on the left showed the caption on screen of her failing matric to becoming a Dr. Image: Image: @drmos29

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Themsibibrand said:

“Talk about ‘Failing Forward’ – by J.C. Maxwell. 🙌👌🙏”

Dr V. Rashaka said:

“Amen.”

Eunice Hassan said:

“Amen and Amen, God bless. 🙌♥️✨”

Edith Mogapi said:

“I know what you mean. 🙌”

Check out the TikTok video below:

