A South African graduate shared the detailed costs of her celebration, providing insight into modern graduation culture

The post highlighted both academic regalia and cultural attire, showing pride in heritage while embracing contemporary trends

Social media users engaged actively, discussing fashion choices, expenses, and creative celebration ideas for milestones

South Africans followed a graduate’s journey, discovering how culture, fashion, and celebration blend into memorable graduation experiences.

A South African graduate shared the full cost of her graduation celebration, sparking conversations about culture, fashion, and spending. Image: @mydahmbalati

Source: TikTok

On 25 October 2025, TikTok user @mydahmbalati posted a picture slideshow breaking down the costs of her graduation celebration, catching the attention of South Africans across the platform. In the slideshow, she detailed her expenses, revealing that she spent a total of R11,580. The breakdown included R5,600 for Hydraulics sneakers, R380 for graduation regalia, R2,000 for a traditional Xibelani Tsonga outfit, R1,600 for hair and makeup, and R2,000 for a photographer. The post highlighted how modern graduations involve not only formal academic ceremonies but also fashion, photography, and styling, providing a well-rounded view of the celebration.

The post, shared on a public platform by user @mydahmbalati, offered a glimpse into South African youth culture and the way graduations are celebrated in the country. Many graduates now prioritise unique outfits and professional photography alongside traditional academic attire. The inclusion of the Xibelani Tsonga outfit shows the significance of cultural pride in milestone events, allowing young people to honour their heritage while embracing modern trends. This approach reflects the growing trend of blending personal style, culture, and social media presentation when celebrating achievements.

Graduation celebration expenses stun Mzansi

The slideshow quickly went viral among South African TikTok users. Within a short period, the post received over 800 likes and numerous comments, with audiences congratulating her on her graduation and engaging in discussion about the costs. Some viewers focused on her Xibelani Tsonga outfit, praising the incorporation of cultural elements, while others debated the affordability and necessity of the various expenditures. Social media interaction revealed a mix of admiration and curiosity, highlighting both celebration and reflection on personal spending habits for special events.

The overall response to the post revealed the value people place on both achievements and the cultural elements that accompany them. Users appreciated the transparency of sharing costs while simultaneously inspiring others to think creatively about celebrating milestones. The slideshow encouraged discussions about cultural expression, budgeting for celebrations, and the pride associated with marking academic success. The post stood as a thoughtful example of combining tradition, modern fashion, and social media in commemorating life achievements.

A detailed graduation cost breakdown by a young South African woman revealed how culture and personal style come together in modern celebrations. @mydahmbalati

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi said

Shai Blessing🇿🇦 wrote:

“Gurl. 🔥You went all out. ❤ Congratulations. 🎉👏”

Akani Mlondzo wrote:

“Congratulations, Tati. 🥰🥰”

Ntombizethu Lunga wrote:

“I saw you at our graduation ceremony. You looked pretty. ❤”

Mash wrote:

“Congratulations, Masebe.”

User7353076467931 wrote:

“Wow, umuhle Ntombi. Translation: Wow, you are a beautiful girl.”

Sthandwa wrote:

“Plug. 🔌 Tsongo outfit.”

Randy wrote:

“Xi belani is expensive. 😂🤣 “

Check out the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News