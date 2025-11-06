A South African chef highlighted differences in coleslaw preparation between the US and home

A South African chef working in the US shared a funny moment after discovering that coleslaw was served from a box instead of being made fresh.

On 31 October 2025, TikTok user @pabie05 posted a video capturing her reaction to receiving coleslaw in a box while working in the United States. The South African woman, currently working as a chef in the US, explained that coleslaw is usually prepared fresh at home in South Africa, making the pre-packaged version a surprising cultural difference. She highlighted the contrast in food preparation and quality expectations, drawing attention to the way certain staple dishes are handled differently abroad. The video served as both an informative and entertaining glimpse into cultural food experiences for South Africans living or travelling internationally.

The video offered added insight into the subtle ways that South Africans experience culture shock in foreign countries, especially in terms of food. Coleslaw, a beloved side dish back home, is often made with fresh ingredients and served as part of home-cooked meals, while in the US, the pre-packaged carton version is commonly sold in supermarkets. The chef also touched on the practicality and convenience of pre-packaged food in the US, contrasting with the preference for freshness and personal touch in South African kitchens. This cultural contrast sparked a broader conversation about culinary expectations and the ways food reflects national identity.

Cultural food differences spark online discussion

Within six days of posting, the video, publicly shared by user @pabie05, went viral, garnering over 66,000 likes and more than 3,300 comments from South Africans who resonated with the experience. Many viewers expressed amusement at the difference, while others shared their own encounters with foreign versions of familiar dishes. Social media engagement demonstrated both curiosity and nostalgia, as users reflected on home-cooked traditions and the authenticity of South African food culture compared to overseas practices. The post sparked lively conversation, making it a hit across TikTok communities.

The response to the video showcased the strong connection South Africans have with traditional food and culinary habits. Mzansi viewers appreciated the humorous yet insightful portrayal of culture shock and shared reflections on how daily habits, such as meal preparation, vary around the world. The video encouraged discussion on cultural adaptation, food authenticity, and how South Africans maintain ties to their culinary roots even while living abroad. It highlighted the emotional connection to food and the pride many feel for home-grown culinary traditions.

A viral TikTok video by a South African chef highlighted cultural food contrasts and sparked conversations about freshness, flavour, and tradition.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Zitha asked:

“So, everything in America is canned or boxed? 🤢”

Contribuques wrote:

“I lost it once I saw powdered water.”

Leon wrote:

“You think you’ve seen it all? They have powdered mashed potatoes. I’m still shocked. 💀”

Noëlla Boss wrote:

“This is what Walmart is bringing for us, 50% cheaper than Checkers and Pick n Pay. Death is following us. Soon we’ll have bread that lasts longer than our relationships. 🙂💔”

Purples_flower0 wrote:

“All I hear is cancer cancer cancer. 😔”

Fiksieeeee wrote:

“After spending over a week in New York, I understood why Trump wants SA farmers. The food is terrible, nothing is fresh or tastes naturally grown.”

Phuti Mathobela wrote:

“It’s a blessing to be born and raised in South Africa because this is not good at all.”

Colz wrote:

“I’m sure their stomach problems are on another level.”

Jules wrote:

“They have powdered water too. 😪”

Constance wrote:

“No wonder they hate coleslaw. 😭😭”

