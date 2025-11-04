A South African woman’s first experience pumping petrol in the US offered a relatable look at cultural differences

The viral clip highlighted small everyday surprises and adaptations needed when travelling abroad

Social media users found humour and insight in the contrast with local petrol practices, while appreciating petrol attendants

South Africans were entertained and intrigued after a video showing a South African adjusting to US petrol station routines went viral online.

On 22 September 2025, TikTok user @kayleigh.travels shared a video capturing her first experience pumping petrol in the United States, a routine that felt unusual for someone from South Africa. In her clip, she stepped out of the car to handle the petrol nozzle herself, guided by another woman showing her how to operate the pump. The experience was both a cultural and practical surprise, as in South Africa, petrol attendants typically fill cars for drivers. The video highlighted the everyday differences in driving and refuelling practices between the two countries, leaving viewers intrigued by her hands-on experience.

The video offered insight into the small but noticeable cultural contrasts South Africans encounter abroad. Many locals watching the clip immediately related to the convenience of having petrol attendants, appreciating the contrast with her experience in the US. It also sparked conversation about adapting to foreign practices and how simple tasks, such as pumping fuel, can feel unexpectedly complex in a different country. The lighthearted tone made it relatable and educational for those curious about travel and everyday life overseas.

Experiences driving and refuelling abroad

Within hours of being posted, the video gained traction on TikTok, gathering over 900 likes and multiple comments. South Africans shared laughs and reflections, comparing their own expectations of service in petrol stations. The post also became a topic of discussion about independence, learning, and adapting to new systems while abroad. It showed that even small moments in travel can spark widespread interest and engagement online.

Viewers responded to user @kayleigh.travels’s video with empathy and humour, noting how strange the situation might feel to someone used to local norms. The clip encouraged dialogue about cultural differences and how quickly one must adapt when living or travelling in another country. Beyond the laughs, the video reminded people that even minor daily tasks can be an eye-opening experience, especially when framed against familiar routines back home. It also underlined the power of social media to connect people over shared experiences, no matter how small.

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Tayla.spams1 said:

“As South Africans, we’re lucky.”

Neo commented:

“We’re spoiled as South Africans. 😂”

Check out the TikTok video below:

