A petrol attendant shared a heartwarming video of himself engaging in a spontaneous dance-off with an adorable little girl at his workplace, a Shell garage

The duo’s joyous clip was shared on Facebook and charmed viewers with its coordinated moves to a new Gqom hit song

Social media users flooded the comments with emojis and praise, celebrating the pure happiness and impressive performance of the dancing duo

A toddler showed off her moves at a petrol station, dancing with an attendant. Image: Felix Thee Minister

A heartwarming video of a petrol attendant and a little girl spontaneously dancing to DJ Tira’s new song at a Shell garage captured the hearts of social media users, spreading pure joy across the internet.

The delightful clip, shared on Facebook by Felix Thee Minister, received hundreds of likes and love through emojis from an online community that enjoyed the duo’s performance.

The video features the petrol attendant, Facebook user Felix Thee Minister and the adorable toddler having the time of their lives. They are seen grooving to the infectious beats of DJ Tira’s new song, “Awungazi,” off sleek dance moves.

The toddler and petrol attendant showcase their dance moves

What makes the performance captivating is the dynamic between the two: the toddler confidently leads with various dance moves, and the petrol attendant, with an enthusiastic spirit, follows her lead, matching her energy and rhythm. Their impromptu routine creates the impression of a well-coordinated and joyous performance. Felix captioned his post with the words, "One love," showing his love for his job and customers.

The charming video showed off Felix's love for dancing and warmth towards his customers. Image: Felix Thee Minister

Online course for petrol attendants

Ululo Technologies offers an online course designed specifically to enhance the knowledge and safety of petrol attendants. The course, priced at R550, addresses common workplace concerns, particularly the health risks associated with sun exposure and the heat generated by equipment.

The course provides a comprehensive background on fuel distribution and details the essential duties of an attendant, which include refilling, car maintenance checks, and overhauling vehicles. Upon completion, learners will gain a fundamental understanding of how fuel prices are determined and the percentage allocated to various stakeholders. The training aims to improve the professionalism and safety awareness of attendants working in the industry. Source: Ululo Technologies.

SA loves the dancing duo

The video gained many views and likes, with social media users showing their entertainment through emojis. Some of the emojis shared ranged from “I love you” signs, red hearts, to fire emojis, all conveying how good and heartwarming the duo's performance was.

