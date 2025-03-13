A local man's inspiring journey from petrol attendant to a medical practice captured the attention of thousands, showing that perseverance leads to success

From working long hours at a filling station, he now proudly stands as a doctor, proving that no dream is too big to achieve

Social media users erupted with praise, as many shared their own stories and requested he return to the Engine garage to motivate others

A local doctor motivated many online users after sharing a photo of his younger self as a petrol attendant. Image: @pacmashaya

A local guy's video went viral, inspiring thousands with his incredible transformation from a petrol attendant to a doctor. The man, TikTok user @pacmashaya shared a heartfelt post that captured his journey, showing how far he has come from his humble beginnings.

His story has not only motivated many but sparked a conversation about hard work and perseverance.

From petrol attendant to saving lives as a doctor

In the clip, @pacmashaya reflects on his time working at an Engen petrol station. As a young man, he worked tirelessly, handling petrol pumps, washing screens, and serving customers. While the job may have seemed like another shift for some, for him, it was a stepping stone to something bigger.

The video transitions to the present, where @pacmashaya is now dressed in doctor's scrubs, showcasing how far he's come. From his time at the garage to being in the hospital saving lives, his story is a testament to the power of persistence and hard work. It's a powerful visual reminder that success is built on small, consistent steps, no matter how difficult the path may seem.

Mzansi celebrates the man's success

Social media users filled the man's feed with comments, sharing their admiration and gratitude for the man's journey. Many shared their own stories of starting from humble beginnings, with some even recalling their experiences working similar jobs.

Others jokingly asked him to return to the petrol station to motivate others, believing his story could inspire the next generation of dreamers.

Social media users were proud of a guy who fulfilled his dream and became a doctor. Image: @pacmashaya

User @mkhabela shared:

"When I told my colleagues I want to be an accountant bathi ngiyahlanya (they said I was crazy) 😭 I recently registered my last six modules of accounting sciences at UNISA. I've been studying while working as a security guard."

User @Cleopatra Dlamini said:

"I remember you. 7 distinctions and working at Engen... I'm happy to see you are now a doctor.."

User @Elele@Mpembe commented:

"We were working with someone as a security officer and this year resigned to be a lecture at UJ."

User @user8498595990406 added:

"I was working as a maid at 20 and told my madam boss that I want to be a lawyer and she laughed, guess what? I am 29 and a lawyer now ☺️☺️."

User @Zanele Duma commented:

"🥰 You are a motivation to all of us, congratulations Doc😇."

User @Authentic Queen said:

"Love this, it gives us hope to not despise small beginnings and trust the process. Own journey! 🤩."

