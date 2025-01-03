A humorous exchange between a petrol attendant and a customer sparked laughter online as the attendant joked about women drivers and the amounts of petrol they pour

The attendant's lighthearted comments left him and the customer laughing in the video that was shared on TikTok shared

The clip resonated with many viewers, sparking massive giggles on social media as many female drivers did not deny what the attendant was saying

A lighthearted moment at a local petrol station where an attendant humorously advised a male customer on who to and not to date warmed many hearts and created jokes online.

The video, shared on TikTok by user @ice_cage, gained much attention for its funny take on everyday interactions at petrol stations.

Petrol attendant dishes advice

The clip begins with a cheerful petrol attendant conversing with a male customer as he refuels the car. With a cheeky smile, the attendant advises the driver to date women with no vehicles rather than those with them, saying they often pour petrol ranging from R50.

The attendant and the customer burst into laughter as he continued to elaborate, joking that women drivers always find creative excuses to avoid filling their tanks.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the humourous petrol attendant

The video amused social media users, primarily female drivers who related to the petrol attendant's remarks and shared their experiences pouring small amounts of petrol. Some mentioned only pouring full tanks when using their husbands' or boyfriends' cards or with them.

User @Dee shared:

"I put petrol ⛽️at the same garage. All the time I put R200 the end up not asking me they just say sesi wa R200 open🤣🤣."

User @Erickmabohokwindamulaudzi said:

"Lol, but this guy has point. They look financial fine until you date them. I know 😂."

User @nano_kutz added:

"That's true shame, I only found out gore full tank yaka ke bokae last week because I was traveling Ling distance. Otherwise ke di R150 -200 forever 😂😂."

User @TMPD commented:

"That’s why I let my man refill my tank or he gives me his card to refill… it is very hard for me pay with my own money 🤣🤣."

User @Vanessaknow shared:

"He’s not lying though….in my case💀."

User @theegem added:

"Some of us drive small cars hle🥺…a little goes a long way. We know our cars 😂."

