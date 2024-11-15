A happy guy working at a filling station made a customer by entertaining her after rendering a service

The young man was captured in a video which he shared on the video streaming platform TikTok amusing the online community

Some social media users advised the gent to be careful when entertaining customers, as some customers may not be too patient

A TikTok user left a customer happy after dancing for her at a petrol station. Image: @sihle_nkocy

Source: TikTok

A petrol attendant from Astron had the online community debating after sharing a video entertaining a client he had just helped.

The gent shared the clip on his TikTok account under his user handle @sihle_nkocy, which attracted 634K views and 47K likes.

The man dances for his customer

The video starts with the guy giving the lady a machine to swipe her for payment while dancing. The happy chappy continues dancing as the machine prints the receipt. Before giving the lady her receipt, he teases and dances for her as she laughs.

Mzansi cautions the petro attendant

While many social media users noted that the clip was cute, some saw an opportunity to advise the young man not to take long when entertaining his customers as he might encounter grumpy people who wouldn't be too kind.

User @Buyisiwe Buyoh Radeb added:

"I'm just like that Lady in the car...I Love happy people. I would dance along.. For Discovery Insure purposes I only fill up at Shell and BP. I wish to meet Felix one day🥰🥰🥰."

User @Mary said:

"I'm smiling watching this, beautiful to watch. Mara yay. I don't have patience, the way my heart would stop beating. You'd have to forewarn me so I can play along."

User @Precious asked:

"Bathong, why am I smiling🥰?"

User @user4045663051987 advised:

"Give me the slip, then dance once only, not more, and we can both be happy. I love the song by the way😃."

User @Munyai Arehone noted:

"As for me, I can wait the whole day the way. I like entertainment, I can even dance with you even though I have problems, but when you start dancing I will forget all my problems 😹😹😹."

User @Nestoricah Coomboyatch said:

"She is very patient ngingahamba."

