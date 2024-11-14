A cute gent had the ladies in his comment section drooling after sharing a video of his ordinary farming day

The post saw women whose mother tongue is different from the farmer's attempting to speak his language to get his attention

Many social media users, including the man, felt the comments were hilarious and shared their amusement on the feed

A farmer had Mzansi huns, mumbling sweet nothings after sharing a video working. Image: @mr_heyns

Trust Mzansi peeps to find humour in everything shared online, whether good or bad. A local man felt entertained after seeing the reaction from the online community after posting his daily routine.

The Afrikaans-speaking gent shared the clip, which got 43K views on his TikTok account under his user handle @mr_heyns, mostly from social media users interested in getting to know him better.

The post that caught women's attention

In the clip, @mr_heyns drives his Toyota bakkie when he takes a video of his dusty farming shoes and a selfie. He then takes a video showing the tractors, 20L bottles of oil, and the farm soil.

Watch the video below:

The man trends on TikTok

Over 3.6K social media users liked the video, and almost 100 found the courage to comment on the TikTok user's comment feed. Many jokingly shot their shots, while some attempted to comment in Afrikaans to impress the cute farmer in his comment section.

User @Sisanda Hlabangane said:

"Me and you as united we shall stand in South Africa our land."

User @ivy🎀 added:

"Type yami😍."

User @phals joked:

"Anyone teaching Afrikaans? wanna be ready 🥰."

User @user1106917568532 commented:

"If ever you are in search of a wife I am available 😔."

User @💞Amber asked:

"Are you single? 😅I'm asking for a friend."

User @glo_Riaaa joked

"Well, that's a spontaneous way to propose...But Yes, i will marry you🤭☺️😅."

Khayelitsha farmer bags a prestigious award

In another Briefly News article, a female farmer named Ncumisa Mkabile was over the moon after she won the Ubuntu Youth Diplomacy Award 2024.

The young lady from Khayelitsha, who farms both crops and livestock, was celebrated by many after her story broke into social media platforms.

